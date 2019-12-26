Drive to see some lights
Looking for a fun group activity, or just an excuse to get out of the house once all the presents have been unwrapped?
With over 1,500 large lighted bulbs hung in the trees of the Gallipolis City Park, Christmas carols ringing throughout the park and over 160 uniquely decorated trees lining the sidewalks, the Gallipolis in Lights display will make your group think they have stumbled into a Hallmark movie.
There is no admission fee or parking fee to visit Gallipolis in Lights.
While the display is an easy up-and-back drive for those traveling from Huntington, the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is ready to help if you’re looking to add dining or lodging options. Call 740-446-6882 or email info@visitgallia.com for assistance.
Singer-songwriter to perform
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound, along with Hill Country Devil and Nic Allen, perform Friday night at The V Club in Huntington. Doors open for this 18-and-over show at 8 p.m. with the show at 10. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
McKinley has been busy building a name for himself as an honest singer-songwriter who deserves to be heard ever since his self-titled release in 2014 with his backing band The Lonesome Sound. Crossing genres of folk/rock/indie and soul music, the mission of writing truthful and honest songs always remains the same.
Billed alongside musicians such as John Moreland, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Justin Townes Earl and many others have helped McKinley get his name outside of the local Cincinnati scene and have gained him fans across the states and across the pond.
For more information, visit www.arlomckinley.com/.
Drag Me to Brunch
December’s Drag Me to Brunch event takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, sponsored by Huntington Pride.
This month’s brunch is the prom edition, where participants and attendees will be raising money to support Rainbow Formal, a safe and affirming prom experience for LGBTQ juniors and seniors that is scheduled to take place in Huntington this spring.
The event, hosted by Dyla Ride, will feature Priscilla Divine, Lucy Lipps, Piper Towel, Carmen Fuego along with Miss Huntington Pride Julia DeVille.
While Black Sheep is open to all ages, this event is PG-13 due to adult language or themes during the show. Parents should judge attendance accordingly.
There’s a $7 cover for this brunch event. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HuntingtonWVPride.
Sound Checks
In nearby Charleston, the Clay Center’s Sound Checks this month features Christian Lopez with Ona at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
The fall lineup for this musical offering brings back attendees’ favorite Sound Checks performers, mixing with local musicians.
Christian Lopez is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Martinsburg, West Virginia. His mother, an opera singer and music teacher, started him out at an early age, learning the piano at age 5 and guitar at age 9. He began songwriting in his early teenage years, and was touring before the age of 16. In 2013, Lopez signed a record deal with Blaster Records. Shortly thereafter, he recorded his first release, the five song EP Pilot, which was released in October 2014, followed by his first full length album “Onward” released in May 2015, produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.
Tickets are $18.50 and available online through the Clay Center’s website.