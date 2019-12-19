A good Christmas
“The Good Time Christmas Show,” a night of family fun featuring Christmas songs by local and regional musicians, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall.
Michael Valentine has invited the following (who have agreed to attend): Ona, Laid Back, Country Picker and Honey, Of the Dell, Perry Casto, Sasha Collette, Cledus T. Judd, Death Falcon Zero, Angel Davila, Kelsie Cannon, Alan Brown, Tim Irr, Jeremy Short, Dave Lavender, Sh-Boom, The Thundertones, Santa Claus and others for this variety-style show. Tickets are $15 and $35; for more information, visit https://goodtimechristmas.com.
Ona is home for the holidays
Local boys Ona perform Saturday, Dec. 21, at the V Club, 741 6th Ave. in Huntington, along with special guest El Camino Acid.
Doors for this 18-and-older show open at 8 p.m., with the show at 10.
General admission tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show, available through the V Club or thebandona.com.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Herdmans are the worst kids in the whole history of the world; they lie, steal and cheat. Now they have bullied their way into the church’s annual Christmas pageant. Slated to be the “worst pageant ever,” the whole town has gathered in anticipation, waiting to see the Herdmans ruin Christmas. Will the pageant be a disaster as everyone is expecting, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the Herdman family? Find out when the Paramount Players present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Tickets are $18 or $25 and available at the PAC or online at www.paramountartscenter.com/purchase-tickets.
See some ART
The Alchemy Theatre presents “ART,” written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, Dec. 19-21 at The Make Gallery in Barboursville. Shows are at 8 p.m. daily.
This performance of the 1998 Tony Award Critics’ Circle Award for best play stars T. Michael Murdock, Len Trent and Owen Reynolds. It is directed by Simon Woods.
Tickets are $15.
Holiday performances
A “Home for the Holidays Tour” comes to Ironton this weekend, featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. of “America’s Got Talent” fame and Larry Groce, Mountain Stage host. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ro-Na Cultural Center. For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4449636.
David Phelps, member of Gaither Vocal Band for more than 15 years and winner of numerous Dove and Grammy awards and multiple platinum-selling recording projects, brings the house down with “It Must Be Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center.
A graduate from Baylor University, Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues.
Doors for this performance open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40.