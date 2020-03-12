Spring into some art
Creativity is blooming and will be celebrated as the March edition of Arts Night Out takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station.
At 7 p.m., Huntington Fiction Factory and Sheila Redling will host local author Michael Knost in the Visitors Center community room. Knost is a Bram Stoker Award-winning editor and author of science fiction, fantasy, horror and supernatural thrillers who will talk about relational influence in fiction writing and how it adds depth, realism and credibility to every set piece — as well as character — in your story.
The Red Caboose will host Liz Pavlovic, whose work “is inspired by experiences in West Virginia and Appalachia.”
Pattern of Integrity has created a series of woodworking pieces, inspired by Native American motifs and the colors of the Southwest, specifically for Sip’s space.
Full Circle Gifts and Goods will host a night of tile-carving. Bring your own designs and ideas or use templates. Cost is $25, and time slots must be reserved in advance at https://fullcircleceramic.com/products/create-your-own-tile.
Arts Night Out takes place at Heritage Station the second Thursday of every month. For more information, visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/.
America the band
Songs like “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Horse with No Name” have cemented America’s place in music over its 50 years of existence.
The band visits Huntington this evening as part of the Marshall Artists Series, in conjunction with its 50th Anniversary Tour. Opening act AJ Croce has canceled his performance, but the show will go on at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets are $76.49, $87.45, $98.42 and $109.39, available at 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
Spruce up your space
The WSAZ Home & Garden Show takes place Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The show attracts homeowners from across the Tri-State who are planning home improvement projects in the upcoming months.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors 60 and older, or free for children 12 and under.
John Marra will host a seminar on lawn care onstage Saturday at 3 p.m. The event also will feature Master Gardener Seminars, and a Kids Adventure Garden featuring a petting zoo by the Green Clovers 4-H Club, Good News Llamas and Little Victories Animal Shelter.
For a full list of participating vendors, visit https://www.wsaz.com/features/homeandgarden.
A haunted Friday the 13th
The Haunted Majestic is preparing for a weekend of frightfully fun events.
On Friday, March 13, Haunted Majestic is hosting an all-nighter on the floating haunted house. Attendees will board at 8 p.m. and stay aboard with the electricity disconnected until 8 a.m. the following day. Bring a pillow, sleeping bag and paranormal investigation gear to search the vessel. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided, as will doughnuts and coffee the next morning.
Ghost Hunt Tours are set for 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Reservations are required as spots are limited.
Tickets can be purchased at www.hauntedmajestic.com. For questions, email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com or call 304-416-0445.
Irish eyes are reading
Laura Treacy Bentley, a poet, novelist and point-and-shoot photographer from Huntington, will be reading at Taylor Books in Charleston on St. Patrick’s Day, at 6 p.m. March 17. She will share excerpts from her poetry art book, “Looking for Ireland: An Irish-Appalachian Pilgrimage,” and from her psychological thriller set in Ireland, “The Silver Tattoo.”
Immediately following, there will be a Q&A, and the public is invited to share one of their favorite Irish poems during the open mic.
For more information, visit www.lauratreacybentley.com.