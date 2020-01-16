The great outdoors comes inside
If you love to play outside, then Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington is the place to be this weekend as it hosts the 2020 Huntington RV and Boat Show.
Area RV dealers, boat dealers, outdoor equipment dealers, organizations offering attractions, events and destinations will be ready to show attendees what’s new, exciting and ready for the 2020 outdoors season.
Attendees will be able to visit many different dealers to see new and innovative floor plans, layouts, options, accessories and models, as well as customer-proven designs on a huge selection of more than 100 RVs, boats, ATVs, UTVs, PWCs and more.
Exhibitors also will be showcasing a range of destinations, attractions, events, lakes, rivers, campgrounds and family resorts.
A bass fishing pro who is a perennial winner in competitions will appear at the show in The Great Outdoors Marine boat display from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Wayne High School Pioneers Bass Fishing Team will be joining the Show all weekend for anyone who might want to try a few casts with some one-on-one coaching.
Tickets, available only at the arena box office, are $8.50 for adults, and kids under 12 (accompanied by an adult) are free. Show dates and times are 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Warm up with some hot cars, trucks and more
New cars, trucks and SUVs galore will fill the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at the 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show this weekend. The show will reveal hundreds of new and classic models and accessories, and showgoers will be able to check out the latest models in a non-selling environment, sit behind wheels and inspect engines.
New this year will be the motorcycle and Powersports Pavilion, which will showcase motorcycles, side by sides and more from local dealerships. The event will also feature the latest electric vehicles, pre-production models, local car clubs and fun for the little ones, including the Kids’ Test Drive, in which children can take a spin in a battery-powered car. Kids’ Test Drive hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily admission is $12 for adults (ages 13 and older), $8 for senior citizens (ages 62 and over) and military personnel (with any DOD identification), $7 for children ages 7 to 12 on Friday and Saturday and free for children ages 6 and younger. Sunday will be Family Day; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information or to purchase tickets (an online $1 discount is available for adult tickets) in advance, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Kentucky country returns to the PAC
Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends, which opened this fall for Country star Rodney Atkins when he performed at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, return to the same stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 to celebrate the release of their album “Thunder and Lightning.”
Tickets are $15-30 to see this band from eastern Kentucky that is staying true to the real country sound that runs counter to the “Nashville pop” that exists on country radio today.
Also performing will be special guests Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Brock Thompson. Doors open at 7 p.m.
A classic is performed in Portsmouth
On Friday, Jan. 17, the Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. present “Romeo and Juliet” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio.
One of the most beloved romantic tragedies in Shakespeare’s canon, Romeo and Juliet is the tale of Bard’s star-crossed lovers. Romeo and Juliet fall instantly in love only to discover they come from feuding families. In defiance of their families, amidst the animosity of friends and in concealment from their mentors, a young couple risk everything to be together.
Tickets are just $5, available by calling 740-351-3600 or online at https://vrcfa.com.
Collectibles and Cincinnati Reds
The mall is the place to be for baseball fans this weekend , as Freeman Sports will host the Sports Card and Collective Show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19, at Huntington Mall’s Center Court. The free show features sports collectible items, sports cards, comic books and more.
Visit the show on Saturday and stay for the Cincinnati Reds Caravan from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. This free fan stop includes Aristides Aquino, outfielder; Lucas Sims, pitcher; Jose Garcia, minor league infielder; Eric Davis, Reds Hall of Famer; Marty Brennaman, former broadcaster; and Nick Krall, vice president and general manager. Seating is limited and autographs are available on a first-come, first-served basis while time allows. No posed photographs are permitted.