Wintertime disc golf competition heats up
Huntington’s 23rd Ice Bowl begins bright and early, at 8 a.m. Saturday, at Rotary Park.
This annual event, which in recent years has drawn more than 100 competitors, raises funds for Facing Hunger Foodbank. Disc golf enthusiasts will play Rotary Park and Indian Rock courses.
There are still sign-up spots available online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Huntingtons_23rd_Ice_Bowl_2020/, but don’t wait too much longer — online registration closes at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 23.
Like a cowboy, baby
Cowboy, known as “the ultimate Kid Rock tribute band,” performs Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton with special guest Ultra Sound.
Tickets, $15, are now available at https://www.showclix.com/event/cowboy-the-ultimate-kid-rock-tribute-.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this 18-and-over rock show.
Final weekend for ‘West By God’
Brandon McCoy, a Huntington native and Marshall University alumnus, is taking a closer look at the meaning of home with his most recent work, “West By God,” which will be performed twice more this week in the Playhouse of the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on campus.
In the play, set in a small town in the Appalachia region of the state, two different families grapple with issues of grief and love, memory and identity, and with the distance and time that both unite and divide generations.
McCoy said “West By God” sets up an inquiry of Appalachians and the perception of West Virginia from an outsider’s point of view. He also said the play displays heartwarming, funny and hopeful themes.
“West By God” debuted at the Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C. Remaining showtimes at Marshall are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25. Tickets are $10 or free for MU students.
Hunting and fishing show brings outdoors aficionados together
The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show takes place this weekend at the Convention Center in Charleston. This show serves to bring hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can provide them with goods and services related to these activities.
Show dates and times are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
The show features exhibitors from as far away as Alaska, New Zealand, Spain and Africa, plus the United States and Canada.
For more information, visit http://www.wvtrophyhunters.com.
Winter Adventure Weekend is here
Kentucky’s Carter Caves State Resort Park is offering more than 200 activities at its Winter Adventure Weekend, set for Jan. 23-26.
Among the activities during the four-day event are cave tours, winter survival, rappelling, ice climbing and guided hikes. There will be 243 workshops and field trips offered for people ranging from beginners to advanced winter adventurers, based on difficulty and skills required.
The park in Olive Hill also has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground.
Registration is $20 per person, with additional charges for some field trips and workshops. Registration is available online or, pending availability, at the site.
For the complete list of activities, visit winteradventureweekend.com. For more information, call the park at 606-286-4411.