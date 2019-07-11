Disney favorites on the stage
This weekend, let the actors of Huntington Area Regional Theater take you from the hills of Ritter Park to a magical place "under the sea" with their performance of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "The Little Mermaid" is a love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."
Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wants to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, to restore order under the sea.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and all shows will be presented under the stars in the Ritter Park Amphitheater. The evening's entertainment kicks off with Disney's "Frozen Jr." preshow at 7 p.m., followed by "The Little Mermaid" at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60 and older) and children (2-12), and $10 for groups (10 or more). Call 304-696-5954 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HARTInThePark/.
'Twins of Evil' in concert
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson just hit the road and one of their first tour stops is in Huntington.
Manson and Zombie's "Hell Never Dies" tour marks their third joint trek as the self-proclaimed "Twins of Evil," according to Rolling Stone. The duo first teamed up in 2012. Manson released his most recent album, "Heaven Upside Down," in October 2017, while Zombie has a full-length album scheduled to arrive this year.
Hear them live from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50 and are available at the box office or by calling 800-745-3000.
Good eats in Hurricane
Take a summertime lunch break and enjoy the sights and sounds of Main Street in Hurricane, Putnam County, with Food Truck Fridays, which continue through September.
Bring your friends, family or co-workers out to lunch on Main Street by the gazebo in Hurricane from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This week's food trucks will be Southside Sliders, Mountain Que and ScragglePop Kettle Corn.
Pops goes country
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra's 55 members and director Kimo Furumoto travel east this week as the Picnic with the Pops, set for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, visits Barboursville City Park, featuring country music singing legend John Berry.
Berry, who has recorded more than 20 studio albums, rose to stardom on the country charts of the 1990s with such hits as "Your Love Amazes Me," "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and "She's Taken a Shine."
Tickets are $20 and reserved tickets are $45. In case of rain, the concert moves to Big Sandy Superstore Arena. For more information, call 304-781-8343 or visit http://huntingtonsymphony.org.
'Whipp' up tunes at Bike Night
Rev up your motors for the area's longest-running free concert series - Buddy's Bike Night - which continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que at 1537 3rd Ave. in Huntington. This week's music is provided by The Whipps. Motorcycles only may park in the parking lot, but free parking is available in the lounge lot and on the street. Up next is Bad Karma on July 18.
Summer concerts and all that jazz
The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, with an evening of swingin' big band music as Jewel City Jazz Orchestra performs in Pullman Square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to enjoy this free event, which continues weekly through August. Up next is One Foot on July 18.
Get your art on
The latest installment of Arts Night Out takes place this Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Huntington Fiction Factory, a local lecture series, will host author Eliot Parker inside the Visitors Center during the event.
Local artists and musicians will also showcase their work throughout the night, and a drum circle hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ will welcome visitors until 7 p.m.
Arts Night Out occurs the second Thursday of each month through October at Heritage Station (210 11th St.) and is free to the public.
Take the kids to Kentucky
It's all about the young folks Saturday in Ashland, where the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, 1620 Winchester Ave., hosts Kids Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 or $3 for members.
Then head over to the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., for Superhero Saturday at 2 p.m. featuring a superhero meet-and-greet with Heroes For Higher followed by a showing of the movie "LEGO Batman." Tickets are $7.
E.T. in the park
Join the Boyd County Public Library for a showing of the beloved '80s movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" under the stars with Pictures in the Park on Saturday night. The movie will start at dusk at the Ashland Central Park Bandstand.
Refreshments will be provided. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the Crabbe Elementary gymnasium. Visit the Boyd County Public Library on Facebook.