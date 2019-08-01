Return of the Opry
The Mountaineer Opry, now operating out of the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Road in Barboursville, brings bluegrass back to the area with a performance Friday night.
After a few months off, Diamond Ridge will perform for Opry fans starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, or $5 for children 12 and younger at the door.
The Opry provides a family-friendly environment, with no drugs, alcohol or smoking allowed. Concessions including hot dogs and barbecue will be sold. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
A heart for glass
Blenko's Festival of Glass takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, but don't let its popularity surprise you. A selection of classes are offered for all ages within the factory, but they fill quickly, and some may already be full. From hot glass to crafts with wood, glass and glue for youngsters, the festival features special prices, tours, a signing event and family activities.
If you'd rather watch the magic happen than get hands-on, designers Andrew Shaffer and Emma Walters will do an array of demonstrations that are open and free to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Friday. The pieces made during demonstrations will be on sale Blenko's Visitors Center.
A complimentary annual commemorative will be given to attendees. Visit https://blenko.com/events.
Get your fair on
The 2019 Wayne County Fair continues through Aug. 3 with family-friendly events and new wallet-friendly pricing. General admission to the fair, at Camden Park, is just $5, which includes everything but rides. An all-day ride bracelet is an additional $10. Parking is free. Gates open at noon; rides start at 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2, features the Faithful Believers at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Perry Sisters at 7:30 p.m.
The fair concludes Saturday with musical performances from Chase Jobe at 12:30 p.m., Brock Thompson at 2:30 p.m., Ducain at 4:30 p.m., Traci Ann Stanley at 6:30 p.m. and Yesteryear Rock & Roll Oldies Show at 8 p.m. The final day also features a cruise-in car show that runs from noon to 5 p.m.
For complete fair details, visit http://waynecountyfair-wv.com or call 304-272-6839.
Broadway in Ashland
Join the Paramount Players as they bring two performances of the Broadway classic "Guys and Dolls" to the Paramount stage this weekend.
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy suitable for audiences of any age, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Presented by the Paramount Players, "Guys and Dolls" is based around the hustle and bustle of New York City and follows three small-time gamblers and their friends on the adventure of a lifetime.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3. Tickets are $18 for students and $25 for adults.
It's a Jeep thing
West Virginia JeepFest, West Virginia's premier Jeep-related festival, takes place this weekend in nearby Putnam County.
The event at Eleanor Town Park (the Putnam County Fairgrounds) is home to obstacle courses, live entertainment, local trail rides, a kids zone and more.
On Friday, JeepFest begins with a kickoff party at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor, featuring a Jeep show with trophies, prizes and music by Bent Whiskey from 7 to 9 p.m.
There will be more live entertainment Saturday evening at Park Road in Eleanor, with Six to Noon performing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Bent Whiskey from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Visit wvjeepfest.com for more information.