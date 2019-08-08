A celebration of cats
Today is International Cat Day, and Blenko, home to feline companions, is celebrating accordingly for two whole weeks.
Glass designers at the Milton facility will create special items in honor of the beloved felines that celebrate humans' special relationship with those independent, fur-covered, four-legged spirits. Special limited-edition glass cats, one-of-a-kind glass cats, cat nightlights, cat-themed water bottles and classic and favorite cats will be created. The cat enthusiast event continues during Blenko's regular operating hours until Thursday, Aug., 22. Check www.facebook.com/blenkoglass for more information.
Another month of music at Pullman
The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series in downtown Huntington rolls on with four more weeks of free live music. Tonight, William Matheny and John R. Miller will perform beginning at 7 p.m.
The rest of the summer lineup includes: Aug. 15 - The Return, Aug. 22 - Big Rock & the Candy Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster, and on Aug. 29 - Thundering Herd Pep Rally with Madness.
Buckle up!
The Barboursville Buckle Series returns to the Barboursville Park Horse Ring at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets to the event, hosted by H&H Rodeo, are $10, or $5 for kids ages 6-16. Those 5 and under are free.
Light it up
Barboursville will be a-twinkle Saturday night during the inaugural "Light Up the Lake" event at Barboursville Park's Lake William on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Participants have the chance to buy a paper lantern kit, decorate it and launch it onto the water later in the evening. Organizers of the event hope the money raised through sponsorship and lantern sales will help families with loved ones fighting Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
Lantern kits are $15 if bought in advance and $20 the day of the event, but you do not have to purchase a kit to attend. The public is encouraged to come and enjoy the evening with food, music and plenty of things to do for the entire family. For more information, email lightupthelakewv@gmail.com or call 304-736-6658.
Opry entertainment on Sunday
The Mountaineer Opry, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville, presents Rob McNurlin and his Cowboy Band, plus The Modock Rounders, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under.
Enjoy a mix of gospel, country, folk and old-time music in a alcohol- and smoke-free, family-friendly environment. Concessions include hot dogs and barbecue. Call 304-743-5749.
Disc golf for charity
A disc golf tournament set for Saturday will benefit Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes full of gifts and joy to kids around the world. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Rotary Park, 215 Maupin Road in Huntington. The $30 to $50 entry fee includes lunch at the park for both partners. This is a USDGG doubles qualifier event. Visit Discgolfscene.com.