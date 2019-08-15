Hey soul singer
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the past 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
Now, she is set to perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a cash bar available. Some tickets in the $70-100 range are still available at www.paramountartscenter.com.
Time to fill the shelves
Calling all book lovers! "Hilltop: Books Only" returns to the Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Admission to this Museum of Art fundraiser/used book sale is $5 per person on Saturday and free Sunday.
The books are organized by categories. You'll find children's books, romances, mysteries, art books and more.
The last Picnic
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra returns to Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington for the summer's final Picnic with the Pops concert from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Pack a picnic and enjoy the company of friends on the banks of the Ohio River.
This weekend's event brings some Motown flavor as it features Mary Wilson from The Supremes. Tables and reserved seats are sold out; however, $20 general admission tickets can be purchased at C.F. Reuschlein Jewelers in Huntington, the Barboursville Visitor Bureau, Aladdin's Art Gallery in Ashland, or at the gates starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Country on the levee
This week's Live on the Levee in downtown Charleston features up-and-coming Kentucky country singer Dillon Carmichael and West Virginia singer/songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin.
Carmichael is nephew of country stars John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery (one half of Montgomery Gentry).
His debut record, "Hell on an Angel," produced by Dave Cobb (producer for Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton), was released in 2018, while Godwin, originally from the Morgantown area, embarked on a music career just a couple of years ago and has been steadily gaining ground regionally.
Live on the Levee kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. It is free to the public.
Colorful local theater
The musical/rock opera "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will be presented live onstage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17, and at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.
Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the musical is based on the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors from the book of Genesis, and will be staged by the Pea Ridge Players.
Tickets for each show will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under and senior citizens 65 and older. For more information, call 304-736-4467.