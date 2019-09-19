Mountain heritage
Come on down to Heritage Farms for this year's Mountain Games on Saturday, Sep. 21, and claim your heritage doing the things your great grandparents did to survive the hot summers and cold winters in the mountains and hollers of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. are set to include an Appalachian obstacle course, "Big Foot hunting," rock wall climbing, archery, tomahawk throwing, dead eye shooting (with paintball rifle), and pitch fork throwing. Participate in all six games to earn the title and trophy of Mountain Man (men ages 18 and up), Mountain Woman (women ages 18 up), Mountain Teen (youth aged 12-17), or Mountain Kid (children 11 and under). Teams can also compete! Registration is open at https://www.ticketsource.us/heritagefarmwv/t-opvqj.
Mothman rises
The 18th installment of Point Pleasant's Mothman Festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Come celebrate the legend known only as Mothman in downtown Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The annual event features live music, guest speakers, special appearances, festival food and more. Don't forget to take a photograph with the Mothman statue while there. Visitors also can enjoy a Mothman hayride or a walk through the Mothman Museum.
Outdoor art
The Tri-State Arts Association hosts its fall Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Ritter Park, 13th Avenue and 8th Street, in Huntington. Enjoy an outdoor stroll while supporting local artists selling paintings, photography, pottery and more. All TSAA artists are juried members.
Fun at the farm
It's opening day at Gritt's Fun Farm in neighboring Putnam County, West Virginia, and it's opening this year with a bang! The first 250 guests to the farm Saturday will receive a bounce-back pass to come back to the fun farm later in the season, perhaps when temperatures have begun to cool down. Gritt's Fun Farm operates through Nov. 2.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and fun on the farm goes until 7 p.m. Weekend general admission is $12.75 a person with a discount for "grannies and gramps" and children under 2. The farm features lots of new attractions this year for all ages.
To skip the line, buy tickets online at https://grittsfarm.ticketleap.com/2019-weekend-fun-farm/
Oldies for a cause
The YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies show will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the ballroom of the American Legion Post 16 on 6th Avenue in Huntington. This is a 2 1/2 hour rehearsed show of what is arguably the best music ever written, with all proceeds to be donated to the Marine Corp League to assist veterans and the causes the organization supports. There will be a spaghetti or hot dog dinner provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. Admission to the show is $10 for adults, or $5 for ages 6 to 12 and the dinner is $5. This is a family friendly event.
Outdoors celebration
Field & Stream Outdoors presents its final event for the year, and it's a big one. For the first time, the Huntington Mall store will present a Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with guests to include Tim Sias of Mossy Oak; Gregg Hicks with Ducks Unlimited; Greg Surber; Caleb Bragg and others.
Guests will be at the store until about 6 p.m. or longer.
Founding fathers festival
Ashland Poage Landing Days, going strong since 1990, is a hometown festival celebrating the founding "Poage" family of Ashland, which at one time was named "Poage Landing."
The family-style festival offers a wide array of actives all weekend long, with events to include a cruise-in, The Southern Fried Cone Festival Skateboard Race, a block-long arts and crafts tent, children's activates and inflatables, an array of vendors and of course food and entertainment. This year, national recording artist Josh Gracin and Thompson Square take the main stage on Saturday night. Find all the details at www.poagelandingdays.com.