World of Wheels
Gear up for the 43rd annual Huntington World of Wheels, the largest indoor car show in West Virginia, which takes place at Mountain Health Arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8.
There will be a variety of automotive entries in the car show, a car corral, swap meet, vendors, family entertainment and a model car contest. This is a chance to see antiques, classics, rods, customs, 4x4s, motorcycles, trucks and race cars in the middle of downtown Huntington.
Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Entry fees are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 or free for infants.
More information is online at the Huntington WV World of Wheels page on Facebook.
Movie time
The Marshall Artists Series Spring International Film Festival brings Oscar-winning and critically acclaimed films to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center this week, from March 5-8.
Being shown during the festival are: “Styx” (Germany) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8; “Pain and Glory” (Spain) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7; “Parasite” (South Korea) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7; “The Third Wife” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, and at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8; “One Child Nation” at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8; and “Woman at War” (Iceland) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 per film or free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID, and go on sale at the Keith-Albee 15 minutes prior to each film.
For more information, call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.
Luck of the Irish
If you’ve got a spring in your step this week, join the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District for an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday.
GHPRD will offer Irish-spirited food, fun and more during the event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Gobbler’s Knob, next to the Ritter Park Amphitheater. The family- and dog-friendly event is free to enter, but bring your “pot of gold,” as local artists, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance with their wares.
Celtic concert
Virtuoso instrumentation, stellar vocals and award-winning original songs will be the focus of attention at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, as FOOTMAD (Friends of Old Time Music and Dance) presents The Jeremiahs at the Capitol Theater, 123 Summers St. in Charleston.
The concert will bring together top musicians from France and Ireland along with a far-reaching repertoire and remarkable skills on violin, flute, guitar and vocals.
Available at the door, tickets are $25 for adults, with discounts for youth, students and seniors.
Formed in 2013, The Jeremiahs are regarded as one of the premier acts touring today in the crowded field of Irish and Celtic folk bands. They are the headline attraction at the fifth annual Celtic Calling Festival, taking place in West Virginia’s capital city March 6-8. More information about Celtic Calling is available at CelticCalling.org and on Facebook.