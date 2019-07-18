One Foot in Pullman Square
The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, July 18, with the band One Foot, which is comprised of musicians Wally Wilkes, Sammy Mendez Torres, Ray Singleton, Gary Riffe and Randy Hogsett.
Bring your lawn chairs. Free music starts at 7 p.m., weather permitting. No coolers allowed. The Summer Concert Series continues weekly through Aug. 29.
Ona to play The V Club
By now you should know that Ona is a band, and come Saturday, Ona will perform at The V Club with El Dorado and Sam Filiatreau supporting for an 18-and-up show.
Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show set to begin at 10. Tickets are $10 in advance at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/342961 or $12 day of, but don't sleep on making plans to rock with these local guys, who are gearing up for an autumn tour with alternative trio Mo Lowda & the Humble.
Art for sale
The Huntington Museum of Art is hosting a Fine Art Sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, featuring oil and watercolor paintings by Huntington native Adele Thornton Lewis. The sale is set to continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, but the original watercolor and oil paintings in the sale will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.
A significant portion of proceeds from the Adele Thornton Lewis Fine Art Sale will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art.
For more information, call 304-529-2701 or visit www.hmoa.org.
Cool off at the cinema
Grab your popcorn and beat the heat with some air conditioned cinema as Movies $4 Less at the LaBelle Theatre, a new discount theater in South Charleston, West Virginia, screens "MIB: International" at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are - you guessed it - $4 with a variety of concessions available for $3. Find them on Facebook for more info.
Final days of fair fun
Fun is in full swing at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor, and there's still time left to see what the 2019 county fair has to offer.
Along with the carnival rides from Gambill Amusement and almost any kind of food you can think of to deep fry and serve on a stick, fair-goers will find track events, livestock shows and sale, 4-H and FFA exhibits and more.
On Thursday, enjoy Southern Gospel Night featuring The Builders Quartet & Inheritance, as well as Southern States Wrestling in the Entertainment Tent. Friday brings motocross races and Scott Honaker in the amphitheater at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the fair's final day, Joe Diffie, known for such singable country tunes as "So Help Me Girl" and "Pickup Man," performs to close out the week in the amphitheater.
Regular admission is $10 daily. Get more information online at www.Putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Cabell Fair ready to begin
Cabell County Fair week kicks off, as usual, with a parade set to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The parade will will go down Main Street in Milton, rain or shine, beginning at the fairgrounds. Floats will throw candy for children watching. "Moovin' and Groovin' " is the theme for the 35th annual fair, which will take place in Pumpkin Park in Milton starting Monday.