Arts Night Out
February’s Arts Night Out is all about sharing the love! The monthly event takes place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station.
At 7 p.m., Huntington Fiction Factory and Sheila Redling will host local author Tobi Doyle in the Visitors Center community room. Doyle will discuss the romance arc in stories and why your readers will love to join your protagonists on their emotional journey.
Throughout the evening Nomada’s own Justin Murphy will host a Vinyl Record Swap inside the bakery. Bring records to share and swap. There will be a turntable to spin some tunes and test records. Records on the Wall will also have a selection of vinyl for sale.
The Red Caboose will showcase Thomas artist Seth Pitt’s Creatures of the Heart series, which features creatures spreading love wherever they go.
Arts Night Out takes place at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington, on the second Thursday of every month. It is always free and open to the public. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information.
Winter IPA festival
The Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Festival takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the storage warehouse at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, located at 408 4th St. in downtown Huntington.
Tickets are $50 for the event, which will focus on IPAs. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample some of the 50 available beers in a variety of flavors and styles, like Hazy, East Coast, Double, Black and New England IPAs.
There will be state, regional and national breweries participating, as well as food and merchandise vendors.
Purchased tickets through EventBrite or via the event’s Facebook page.
Old Time Dance
Warm up with Huntington Old Time Dance and Music, where newcomers are welcome to join in the fun and make new acquaintances.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the band will be the renowned musicians Dave Bing, Tim Bing, Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Jim Martin, with caller Joe Burtdock from Athens, Ohio. The dance will be from 7-10 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington. Come alone or with a partner. Instruction is given beforehand for each dance. A $7 donation is requested from adults, students are $5 and youths under 12 are free.
Critter Dinner
Feeling adventurous? Organizers of the 46th annual Dunbar Critter Dinner have released the menu of the menagerie of items to be served this Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Dunbar Recreation Center.
Mayor Bill Cunningham hails the yearly smorgasbord of the out-of-the-ordinary as a “fun event where you have people who come back to Dunbar who lived here years and years ago. You see people at tables socializing and talking about the past and some of the exotic things they’ve eaten at the Critter Dinner.”
Entrees this year include: goat goulash; turtle soup; gator gumbo; deep-fried gator; shark; “mountain oysters”; crawfish; catfish; sausages including gator, wild boar, venison, elk and buffalo; and other meats, including turkey, pork, elk, wild boar, lamb and buffalo. Side dishes will include mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, greens with optional vinegar, pinto beans, cornbread and rolls.
Critter Dinner proceeds are directed to the nonprofit Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which provides a food pantry and other services to community residents in need.
Entry to the dinner is a donation of five, nonperishable items of food or cleaning supplies or a cash donation ($5 is suggested).
The event takes place from noon until 2:30 p.m. (or until the food runs out) on Saturday at 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar, West Virginia.
For additional information, contact the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department/Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-766-0223 or visit the “Critter Dinner” on Facebook.