Basketball and fun
Celebrating 94 years of providing smiles, sportsmanship and service to millions of people worldwide, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new 2020 “Pushing the Limits Basketball” World Tour to the area this weekend.
There will be “new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments” during the games, according to the Globetrotters.
The Globetrotters will be at the Charleston Coliseum at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and the Mountain Health (formerly Big Sandy Superstore) Arena at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Doors at the Huntington arena open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com. More information on the show can be found at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
Old-time dancing
Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) kicks off its dance schedule for the new year this weekend with an open-to-all square dance.
The group gets together regularly to square dance to traditional Appalachian and bluegrass music, complete with a caller who prompts people into different dance formations.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the band will be Haulin Oats, out of the Pittsburgh area, with caller Taylor Runner from Morgantown, West Virginia. The dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on the dance floor of Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington.
Arts Night Out
The first Arts Night Out of 2020 aims to bring visitors a diversity of new experiences on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Huntington Fiction Factory kicks off its 2020 season with author Bert Fulks, who will bring his usual mix of humor and heartfelt connections. The Visitors Center will host a screening of the documentary “New Men” about the Hermitage of the Holy Cross located in Wayne County. The film will be screened at 8 p.m. in the Visitors Center community rooms. Throughout the evening, Nomada Bakery will host a “Knit In” and The Red Caboose will highlight its new artists and updated displays.
“New Men” chronicles one year in the life of the nearby Russian Orthodox monastery. The monks’ reflections on shedding former identities to embrace new lives of prayerful asceticism are woven together with rarely seen moments of the community’s 1,700-year-old monastic tradition.
The Knit In is an all-comers event that welcomes knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Newbies can learn the basics from community members (basic tools provided) and seasoned fiber lovers can swap stories and learn new skills. Nomada’s own Shannon Oakes will discuss fiber-oriented charity opportunities.
Arts Night Out is always free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV.