Sweet competition
Tipton's Traditions Bakery is cooking up a sweet First Friday on Sept. 6, featuring colossal cream horns and confections.
First Friday takes place in downtown Ashland on Winchester Avenue, where activities begin at 5 p.m. and go until midnight. This month, Tipton's will host the first Cream Horn Challenge outside its storefront at 339 15th St., challenging four participants to eat a giant cream horns prepared by the downtown bakery in an attempt to win prizes, including $100. Not feeling competitive? Tipton's will also host an open house and provide complimentary sweets and pastries.
Other entertainment includes the First Friday Cruise-in, with all makes and models are welcome; live music at the Fat Patty's Beer Garden performed by Tim Holmes beginning at 6 p.m. and The Whipps at 9 p.m.; and extended shopping and business hours for downtown shops and restaurants. The Camayo Arcade will host an acoustic music set by Holly Forbes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and GetFiddle Custom Shop will feature a live set performed by Sasha Colette from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Children's inflatables on Judd Plaza and 16th Street are unlimited at a cost of $5 per child. For more information visit www.ashlanndinmotion.org/.
Rock of YesterYear
Put on your dancin' shoes, because YesterYear will perform at a rock 'n roll oldies show at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department community building on Saturday, Sept. 7. Doors open at 5:30 with the show set to begin at 7 p.m.
This 2 1/2 hour rock 'n roll show will feature the music of the '50s, '60s and '70s. Concessions will be sold by the volunteer fire department. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5.
Dog days of summer
Bring your canine friends to celebrate the official end of summer at Bark in the Park at the Barboursville Splash Park. This event, from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, is for dogs and their owners, and the splash park will be closed to anyone without a dog. No leashes will be required within the fenced in property; however, participants are asked to respect normal pet etiquette, including helping pets make good choices and cleaning up after them. Following this event, the Splash Park will be closed for the season.
If your canine companion happens to be of the "doodle" variety, plan instead to attend a free Doodle Meet-Up for some fun in the sun from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Ritter Park's Dog Park in Huntington. More information is on Facebook at the Doodle Meet-Up page.
Putnam Homecoming
The Putnam County Homecoming claims to be one of the oldest festivals in the West Virginia county. Since 1929, the homecoming main festivals are always held on the second Sunday of September, providing visitors and residents with a down-home family atmosphere, and a chance to reunite with old friends and neighbors. Some highlights this year include: Campbell Family Farm petting zoo starting at noon each day; Paddlefest paddle board lessons and races; crowning of Miss Putnam County and more.
Music will be provided by Dale Harper & The Highlanders during the homecoming Streetdance from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 on Main Street in Winfield. Also performing will be Jack Dunlap and 2 Dollar Short Band from 4-5:30 and Snyder & Son from 5:45-7:15 p.m.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit https://putnamcountyhomecoming.com.
A symphony of sound
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in Central City, Huntington. This group of volunteer musicians is a community group that would like to share their lifelong love of music with members of the community. Popup tents will be provided for shade. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Movie marathon
Grab your wands and get your Houses together - the Paramount Arts Center is bringing all eight Harry Potter films back to the big screen with a series of double features throughout the month of September. This week, on Sunday, Sept. 8, "Sorcerer's Stone," will be shown at 2 p.m., followed by "Chamber of Secrets" at 5:30. Cost for a single movie is $7 or $10 for a double feature.
Upcoming screenings will be: Sept. 15, "Prisoner of Azkaban" and "Goblet of Fire;" Sept. 22, "Order of the Phoenix" and "Half-Blood Prince;" and Sept. 29 "Deathly Hallows Pt 1" and "Deathly Hallows Pt 2."