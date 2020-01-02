Wintertime bluegrass
A bluegrass concert will take place this weekend at the Mountaineer Opry’s new location, the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, at 4460 4-H Camp Road in Barboursville.
This week’s concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, featuring Southridge Bluegrass Band.
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under.
Southridge is a West Virginia bluegrass band featuring John White on vocals/guitar, Joe Vance on vocals/bass, Mark Sowards on vocals/banjo, Linda Hamrick on vocals/fiddle, and Jerry Vance on vocals/guitar.
It’s foam-tastic
Teens are invited to party at The Foam Garage in Hurricane, West Virginia, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Foam Garage is described as “a private party hall with an extreme experience” — that is, cascading non-toxic foam filling the space.
Ages 13-18 can come dance and play in the foam with friends while watching lasers and blue lights light up the room.
There will be a DJ playing music and taking requests.
Cost is $5 per teen, cash only. Participants will get wet, and should bring a change of clothes and a towel.
Here come the brides
If you were gifted something extra sparkly this season — say, an engagement ring — then the 16th annual Charleston Wedding Expo on Sunday, Jan. 5, is the place to be.
The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and will feature more than 100 wedding professionals showcasing the latest trends to help make your wedding day unforgettable. Admission is $8 at the door.
A VIP experience for $25 per person, featuring a fashion show, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, is available prior to the main event (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and includes admission to the expo.