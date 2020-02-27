A Night with Brad
Celebrate Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, with Calamity J Grill & Bar as they present A Night With Brad Goodall from 8 to 10 p.m.
Goodall is known as part of the band Ona, but on this evening, he will appear for a solo live performance to highlight his own smooth sounds. The restaurant, 1555 3rd Ave., also will offer food and drink specials on this “bonus day.”
For more information on Brad or to sample his work, visit www.bradgoodall.com.
Leap Day sales
The Central City Antiques District on 14th Street West in Huntington is celebrating Leap Day with a sales event featuring select antique, vintage and collectible items.
Hours may vary, but are mostly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of stores, find the event on Central City Antiques District’s Facebook page.
In conjunction with the event, Cicada Books and Coffee is having its second Oddities, Rarities and Bargains Sale on Feb. 29 and March 1.
All regularly priced stock will be buy one get one free. Due to recent estate buyouts, thousands of books will be for sale, many at $1.
Cicada Books’ hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Leaping … and dancing
Join the Fly In Cafe on W.Va. 2 and Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) as they partner for a Leap Year Square Dance from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, inside the cafe’s new fully enclosed and heated patio area.
HOTDAM gets together regularly to square dance to traditional Appalachian and bluegrass music, complete with a caller who prompts people into different dance formations. Dances are for everyone and all ages, including experienced square dancers and beginners. All dance moves will be taught before the dances begin, so those interested in attending don’t need experience or even a partner.
Music on Saturday will be provided by the Stony Point String Band, and the Dance Caller will be Sean Finn.
The Fly In Cafe will open at 1 p.m., and also offers dinner and drink specials. Admission to the dance is free.
Married at Marshall
Marshall University will host the fifth annual Bridal and Special Event Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Memorial Student Center with exhibits available for any wedding or special event, according to William “Tootie” Carter, business manager for the student center.
“Our expo is truly a one-stop shop for all your special event needs, whether it’s an elaborate affair such as a wedding reception or a small holiday party, and everything in between,” Carter said. “All of our venues can accommodate from five to 500 guests, and Sodexo, our exclusive catering partner, will be on-site to discuss all food options.”
Participants can buy tickets at the door the day of the event for $5. Tickets are free to Marshall students who present their MU ID.
Sponsors include exclusive catering vendor, Sodexo Catering, exclusive DJ, Bravo-Live DJ, and Kindred Communications.
For more information, call 304-696-2538, email hall380@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/msc/bridalexpo/.