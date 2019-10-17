Vampire weekend
The Paramount Arts Center over in Ashland welcomes spectators to the mysterious tantalizing, fun, dark show of The Vampire Circus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. A visual vortex set in an abandoned cemetery where an extraordinary circus comes back to life, this show features a motley collection of off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats.
Tickets are still available and range in price from $25-60. Visit http://www.paramountartscenter.com for more information.
Frozen feature
“Frozen Jr” over the weekend on the blog, including “Anna” and “Elsa” (I can easily re-purpose those into an actual story if you need it). The show has four more shows this coming weekend, including a sold-out school show Friday morning — the show features 72 young actors from around the Tri-State.
First Stage Theatre Company continues to present the musical “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” at Huntington High School’s auditorium, 1 Highlander Way, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
The musical is based on the beloved Disney film and the Broadway musical starring Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger as Elsa loses control of her frosty powers, the sisters discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. The musical features classic songs “Let It Go,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” presented by more than 70 student performers from around the Tri-State area, working onstage and behind the scenes to bring the story to life.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under and are available at the door and may be reserved by calling 304-416-5437.
Dance through the fall
Huntington Old Time Dance and Music will host a fall square dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Heritage Farm featuring the Modock Rounders from Kanawha County with caller Bill Ohse from the Point Pleasant area. Dancers are invited to bring a friend or come alone. Pre-instruction will be given. For more information, call or text 304-412-4889.The next dance is scheduled for Nov. 15 with Dave Bing, Tim Bing, Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Tim Corbett and caller Mack Samples.
All musicians are WV grown and bred. Cost of admission is a $7 suggested donation ($5 for students).
Opry bluegrass
The Mountaineer Opry will host its next show at the Cabell County 4-H camp, 6040 Booten Creek Road, this weekend. The Saturday, Oct. 19 show features the Southridge Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m.
Southridge is the band that first played at the Opry’s new location. Owners Larry and Mary Stephens invite fans to come out and enjoy the best in good, family bluegrass music.
Black Sheep bands
The Huntington Blues Society welcomes Micah Ian Kesselring as the featured performer at Black Sheep Burritos & Brews starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to be followed by a big jam. The next day, Oct. 19, Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons will do a show of their own at Black Sheep’s stage from 9-11 p.m. This all-ages show has a $5 cover charge.
Music for all
The Carpenter Ants, a Charleston-based group known for its “chicken-fried gospel soul,” performs with Independent State and Jayce Turley at The Marigold, 1325 4th Ave., on Friday, Oct. 18. Come join for an evening of music at this all-ages venue. Admission will be $7. For more information, call 681-378-3073.
Free fallin’
Ready for a road trip? Bridge Day, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, returns this weekend. Thousands of people are expected to gather on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia, to watch daredevils BASE jump into the Gorge below. Bridge Day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a full schedule of events, plus information on how to get around and check out the action from above, visit https://officialbridgeday.com.