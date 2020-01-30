Tri-State Arena Cross
Indoor Championship SeriesTri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series will take place this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, at Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington.
Races begin at 7 p.m. each day. The series will feature professional and amateur motocross riders from across the Tri-State competing for cash prizes. Professionals will race for more than $10,000 cash and amateurs will compete for their share of $10,000 in prizes. Amateur classes will be open to boys and girls as young as age 7.
New this year are stunts by YouTube sensation Ronnie Mac, who will host a VIP meet-and-greet for an additional $15. Meet-and-greet passes include early entry at 3 p.m., the event and a private VIP room with food and refreshments. For more information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
Tickets for Arena Cross are $30 for adults, $20 for ages 10 and under and free for ages 4 and under, available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Monster Jam roars into Charleston
Longtime favorite trucks and new drivers alike will fill the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with the sounds of their roaring engines and the crunch of metal during Monster Jam.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $15 to $55, with access to a “Pit Party” available for an additional $15.
For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Super Saturday all about kids
Join United Way of the River Cities on Saturday, Feb. 1, for Super Saturday, a free event for children and their families, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena).
The event is organized as a way for children and families to connect with many of the community’s available services in a fun environment full of games, prizes, snacks and crafts. There will be activities, door prizes and more.
For more information, call 304-523-8929, ext. 102.
Father-daughter dance kicks off Valentine’s celebrations
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host the annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Ballroom in Huntington.
DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events will lead the music, while sweet treats, including fruit, cookies, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain, will also be provided. A photo booth will be on hand to help guests commemorate the evening with a special photo.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 per couple online via ghprd.org or at the GHPRD office in Heritage Station. Tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information, visit the GHPRD website or call 304-696-5954.