Pumpkin parade
While the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton doesn’t begin until Oct. 3, get into the spirit of the event early at the pumpkin parade, to start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The parade lines up in Pumpkin Park and then heads down Blenko Drive before marching along U.S. 60. For a map of the parade route, visit the Pumpkin Festival on Facebook.
Rocket away to Beckley
The 20th annual Rocket Boys/October Sky Festival begins today and runs through Saturday, Sept. 28, in Beckley. If you’re a fan of the book and/or movie and have never made the trek, now is the time to go, as organizers say this festival will be the last to feature appearances by real-life Rocket Boys Homer Hickam and Roy Lee Cooke.
The festival begins Thursday, Sept. 26, with an appearance by Beckley native and award-winning filmmaker Morgan Spurlock and a screening of his new film “Supersize Me 2-Holy Chicken!”
Festival director Scott Hill says now is the right time for the Rocket Boys themselves to bow out, as it’s the 20th anniversary of West Virginia native Homer Hickam’s classic “Rocket Boys” becoming a New York Times No. 1 bestseller, as well as the 20th anniversary of the release of the movie “October Sky,” based on the book.
This year also saw the death of a key member of the Rocket Boys legacy, Quentin Wilson, the “prodigious scientific brain” of the Boys, who died Aug. 30 at his home in Texas. Quentin was featured prominently in “Rocket Boys” and Hickam’s “The Coalwood Way” and portrayed by actor Chris Owen in the film “October Sky.”
Saturday’s events at Beckley’s New River Park, which boasts an authentic exhibition working coal mine that will be open for discounted tours, will feature an award-winning youth museum and planetarium, Appalachian food, a complete full-size replica of a 1950s mining town like Coalwood, a miner’s museum and more. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and the festival will run until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Meditation and music
Dada Veda is a singer-songwriter, meditation teacher and social worker all wrapped up in one orange robe, and on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m., Dada will play a set of songs joining the wisdom of yoga with the rhythms of folk, country and rock music at a live performance in Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten, 745 7th Ave. in Huntington.
After college, the New York-born Dada hitchhiked to California where he met an Indian monk who taught him meditation. Starting in 1977, Dada worked abroad, teaching meditation and yoga, doing social work and singing in more than 50 countries.
Although Dada has been playing the guitar and singing since 1966, it was only in the past 15 years that he tried his hand at composing his own songs. “Spiritually inspired, globally-tinged folk and Americana music” is how New Renaissance Magazine described his music.
Dada’s current “Mission From God” tour is aimed at raising funds for The Abha Memorial Hospital in Calcutta, India.
Day at the farm
“Bringing the Farm to You,” a free family fun day sponsored by the Lawrence County (Ohio) Farm Bureau, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Demonstrations may include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, beans and cornbread, tractors and other farm equipment, kids games and more. For more information, call Judy Ross at 740-867-4267.