Exhibit opening
The Huntington Museum of Art will host a free opening reception for the new exhibit "George Bellows Lithographs from the Trang Family Collection" from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Collector Thomas Trang will speak.
The works in the exhibit are a portion of an extensive collection that has been assembled by Trang, of Columbus, Ohio, who has specialized in works by Columbus artists in addition to Bellows.
The prints in this exhibition illustrate the wide range of subject matter that inspired Bellows and demonstrate his mastery of lithography. A special feature of the exhibition is the showcasing of numerous photographs, letters and other items associated with the artist, including college yearbooks that were illustrated by Bellows, all contributing to a fresh and personal look at one of America's most treasured artists.
By the time of his tragically early death at the age of 42, Bellows had produced more than 170 lithographs, and he was considered among the greatest American practitioners of the medium.
This exhibit continues on view at HMA through Nov. 3. For more information, visit www.hmoa.org.
Kentucky country
Two country music legends take the Paramount stage in Ashland for one amazing performance tonight, Sept. 12. Lee Ann Womack will be joined by Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at 7:30 p.m.
Lee Ann Womack is an artist who has made albums that transcend genres, while still embracing their roots. With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: "Who's going to fill their shoes?" The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart.
Tickets ranging from $50-75 are still available at paramountartscenter.com or call the box office at 606-324-0007; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The roaring '50s
The Cellar Door will once again host a speakeasy event, featuring live music, drink specials, bar games and more. Attendees should look for the secret entry on 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th Avenues. There will be a $3 cover charge (cash only). Staff will be dressed the part, and encourage everyone else to do so as well.
V Club rock
Punk rock takes over the V Club, 741 6th Ave., which hosts the return of the Connie Dungs, featuring The Jasons and Jay Parade for an 18-and-older show Saturday, Sept. 14. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the show at 10.