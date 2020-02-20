Finding Peter Pan with ‘Neverland’
The Marshall Artists Series continues Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with the musical “Finding Neverland,” based on the movie with Johnny Depp by the same name. The story tells the tale of how some of the world’s most beloved characters — those featured in “Peter Pan” — came to be as playwright J.M. Barrie finds inspiration with four brothers and their widowed mother.
Guests can expect some flying, which is sure to be a magical sight with the twinkling stars of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as a backdrop.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $54 to $85. To purchase, call 304-696-6656 or order online at Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University from noon to 4 p.m.
More information on the show and the entire Marshall Artists Series can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries.
Maple Days are sweet
Mountain State Maple Days, an event established by the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association to educate folks statewide about the flourishing industry, takes place at several locations this Saturday, Feb. 22.
Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks, 886 Garrett’s Bend in Griffithsville, West Virginia, invites visitors to the farm from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see how maple sap is collected and processed to turn into sweet maple syrup. There will be a syrup tasting and other maple treats to try, while supplies last.
For directions to the farm from Hurricane or Charleston, visit Hill n’ Hollow’s event page on Facebook.
In Wayne, the Toms Creek Family Farm “sugar shack” also will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The farm is located on Toms Creek Road about a mile from downtown Wayne.
During Maple Days, Toms Creek Family Farm will provide guests with a full “tree to bottle” demonstration, according to owner Greg Christian.
The farm boasts 131 taps and 125 trees that produce sap to make various flavors and forms of maple syrup, and the products, including maple cotton candy and maple cream, will be available for purchase and sampling at the event.
Last year, nearly 100 guests made the trip to experience the syrup process, and the farm sold out of its available products by the end of the day.
Here come the brides, and grooms
The Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 10th annual Bridal Expo takes place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Kyova Mall in Ashland.
Come enjoy a style show featuring wedding dresses and tuxedos from Wilma’s Dress Shop. Taste food and cake samples, enter to win door prizes, and more. For more information, call 606-474-5353 or email wilmasboutique@gmail.com.