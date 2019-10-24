Autumn train
The 2019 Autumn Colors Express is running through the region once again Oct. 25, 26, and 27. Travelers can take in the sights of fall foliage from the comfort of luxurious vintage railcars traveling from Huntington to Hinton through the New River Gorge.
Find out more information at https://www.autumncolorexpresswv.com/ where you can read about the cars, find out about the different types of tickets, and purchase tickets.
Americana music
Indie Americana star and country music songwriter Chris Knight performs Friday night at the V Club in Huntington.
Knight, who recently performed on “Mountain Stage” and appeared at last year’s West Virginia State Fair, has recorded nine albums, but his music has also been recorded by Randy Travis, Blake Shelton and Montgomery Gentry, among others. His latest record, “Almost Daylight,” is now on the Current Country and Americana alum charts.
Advance tickets are $20. Tickets day of the show are $25. For more information, call 304-781-0680 or visit vclublive.com
Fantasy Maze
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District continues its “non-scary alternative to Halloween” with the Fantasy Maze in Ritter Park. Filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters, the maze reopens this weekend, Oct. 25, 26, 27 from 5-9 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Concessions and inflatables also will be set up in the park. Parking will be available inside Ritter Park, with traffic entering on 8th Street, traveling east on the inner roadway and exiting on 12th Street.
Rocky Horror
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the HART Choose Joy Players invite visitors out for a midnight showing of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 26.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” characters will be on hand to shadow-cast the show during this interactive evening full of audience participation. Come dressed as your favorite character for the costume contest at 11:30 p.m. Photos with the cast will also be available before the show! Concessions will be sold, including adult beverages.
Tickets are $5 and participation packs are $10 and can be purchased at the gate before the show. Gates open at 10 p.m. and show starts at midnight.
Inclusion-palooza
For the second year, the city of Ashland plays host to Halloween Inclusion Palooza, where children of all abilities are invited to have fun with a holiday theme. This event, the purpose of which is to have a safe event for special-needs children and their typical peers to socialize and have fun together, is free and open to the public.
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Ashland Central Park bandstand, it will have inflatables, an obstacle course, beloved movie characters, face painting and more. There will be activities and games, crafts, a visit from the Ashland Fire Department and from 4 to 6 p.m. Trunk-Or-Treat, with a prize for the best trunk. At 6 p.m. will be a costume contest (ages 0-5, 6-10, 10-15, and 15 and older).
Noise reduction headphones will be available at this event, as well as allergy-free treat options. For more information, find the event on Facebook.
Comic fest
Halloween ComicFest is the celebration of Halloween and comics that takes place Saturday, Oct. 26 at participating comic shops around the country where free Halloween-themed comics will be available, along with more fun for all ages.
The Inner Geek in Ashland is one of the thousands of comic book shops celebrating the comic book industry’s premiere fall event. Each year, the stores give out over 2 million comic books to hundreds of thousands of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics and celebrate comic book shops and premiere destinations for Halloween fun! This is the sixth year the Ashland store will celebrate HCF by giving away books for all ages from Marvel, DC and more.
Halloween ComicFest kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at The Inner Geek Ashland, 104 16th St. The Inner Geek in Huntington, at Pullman Square, also is a host of Halloween ComicFest, featuring free candy and comics for kids and the young-at-heart.