Appalachian theater
It’s the final weekend for Alchemy Theatre’s performance of “Dark of the Moon,” by Howard Richardson and William Berney, which tells the tragic story of a mountain witch and the woman who captures his heart. Drawing on mountain myths, Appalachian folktales and traditional ballads, the play weaves together music, magic and drama to create a spellbinding effect on audiences. Alchemy invites audience members to bring lawn or camping chairs, blankets, coolers and picnic baskets. There will be some metal folding chairs provided if needed.
“Dark of the Moon” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Single admission is $20 or family of four or more admission is $50. Tickets can be purchased on Alchemy’s website or at the performance. More information can be found at the Facebook event page.
OktoberfestEveryone is German as summer gives way to fall, bringing about plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations and inspired food and drink offerings. Oktoberfest will be celebrated from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington, with music from the Full House Polka Players and Of the Dell, as well as contests including stein hoisting competitions, stein relay races and more. There will be German-inspired food, and craft beer samples for $25 per person, limited to the first 200 attendees. Admission is free; however, an additional ticket is required for the craft beer samples.
Fall into reading
It’s a busy weekend at the Charleston Coliseum with the return of the West Virginia Book Festival. Sponsored by Kanawha County Public Library, the annual festival celebrates books and reading.
The festival begins Friday morning with writing workshops. In the afternoon, there will be a reading and discussion of “Feminine Rising: Voices of Power and Invisibility,” featuring several women writers featured in the book. Denise Kiernan, author of “The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II,” is slated to discuss her work at the West Virginia Humanities Council’s annual McCreight Lecture at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the annual KCPL used book sale begins at 9 a.m. and there will be workshops, discussions and talks with this year’s headlining authors, James Patterson and Orson Scott Card.
Admission into the festival is free. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit wvbookfestival.org.
Trail of terror
The Barboursville Haunted Trail, hosted by the village’s Parks & Recreation department, kicks off this weekend. It will be held at the skate park every Friday and Saturday evening in October, starting Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets are $6, but for some spooky savings, pick up a coupon at the CVB on Main Street for $1 off admission. The trail begins near the skate park at the dead end of Central Avenue.
Movie in the park
Come run amuck this month with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre — HART In The Park, as the Sanderson sisters, back from the dead, head to the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 5, to put a spell on those gathered.
Catch the hit Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” under the stars, complete with a live shadow cast and trivia contest. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. and the movie set to begin at 8.
Admission is $5 per person, with concessions also available.
Dog days
Huntington Stormwater Utility is sponsoring a fun dog day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ritter Park to raise awareness of water quality and the importance of cleaning up after dogs.
The event will feature a canine costume contest, yoga, canine obstacle course and a K-9 demonstration from the Huntington Police Department. There will be environmental groups, food trucks and dog adoptions, and Marshall University’s Marco will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Band together
Marshall University’s Marching Thunder will host the Annual Tri-State Marching Championships on Saturday, Oct. 5. The marching band competition will feature 16 bands from throughout the Tri-State that will perform at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The event goes on from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and includes a performance by the Marshall University Marching Thunder. Admission is $10, available at the door. For more information or to see the schedule of events, visit Marshall.edu/band.