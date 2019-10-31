Halloween night fright
Stephen King’s book “Carrie” was published in the mid-1970s and its story of a socially abused high school girl who discovers the telekinetic powers to get her revenge was turned into a classic movie starring Sissy Spacek.
On Halloween night, Oct. 31, and the next evening, Nov. 1, the Paramount Players will perform their production of “Carrie — The Musical” at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. There will be two shows on Halloween night, one at 7:30 p.m. and a late show at 11:59 p.m. The Nov. 1 show will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for “Carrie — The Musical” are $25. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007. The venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
History remembered
In November 1861, Guyandotte was firmly in Union hands. But on the evening of Nov. 10, 1861, history was made in this little river town. Confederate raiders struck quickly, capturing the Union garrison and returned the village to the dominion of the Stars and Bars. The conquest, however, was short lived. Soon after the Confederates left town the next morning with 110 prisoners headed for Libby Prison in Richmond, Union liberators returned and took their vengeance. By nightfall two thirds of the village had been burned to the ground. The sights and sounds of the Civil War that rang out 158 years ago will echo through Guyandotte again on Nov. 1-3 when hundreds of re-enactors will participate in “America’s greatest street battle.”
The 30th annual Guyandotte Civil War Days will take place Friday through Sunday in the Huntington neighborhood. On Thursday, Oct. 31, a free discussion and Q&A interaction on national and local issues taking place before, during and after the War Between the States will be offered at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Guyandotte. Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be an educational day with historical demonstrations for children. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there will be tours given of the Madie Carroll House, 234 Guyan St. The weekend concludes with a re-enactment Sunday at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pg/GuyandotteCivilWarDays.
Have a peaceful fall
PeaceTree Center for Wellness is hosting a family-friendly wellness fair on Saturday.
A host of activities will be featured at the free, day-long fair from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some of the events include a demonstration of the ancient Chinese art of qigong; breath and movement for mothers-to-be; puppet shows for kids and a visit from a Barboursville fire truck; screening of a movie on resilience; and a workshop on dealing with difficult emotions. Additional kids activities include pumpkin and rock painting; squeeze balls; coloring; Storytelling by Willow and more.
Full details are available on the center’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PeaceTreeCenterHuntington.
Furry friends
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road in Huntington, is having an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Refreshments, music, and adoption gift bags will be provided.
At 1 p.m. MickSparkins Pet Care LLC will showcase many of the dogs up for adoption. Dogs can also be observed in the play yards so prospective owners will be able to see their energy level and personalities. Adoption fees for the shelter animals are $95 for dogs, and $45 for cats ($25 if altered).
Saturday also is the culmination of the shelter’s Bucks for Barks fundraiser. The raffle has a grand prize of $5,000, second place getting $3,000 and third place getting $1,000. The raffle is a fundraiser to help with the needs of the shelter such as medications and supplies. Tickets are $100 and will be sold up until the drawing. The winners will be announced at 4 p.m.