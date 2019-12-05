A very Herd holiday
The community is invited to Marshall University’s “Herd Holiday” celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 5, in the Memorial Student Center on campus.
The annual event features the official holiday tree lighting on the student center plaza, along with numerous activities, snacks, giveaways and music.
It begins at 5:30 p.m. with music by the Old Main Carolers and the lighting of the Marshall University Christmas tree. After the lighting, guests will move inside for activities and snacks — including hot chocolate and s’mores. Other features include holiday ornament painting with The Pottery Place (the first 200 ornaments are free), a holiday photo booth and a Marshall Bookstore fashion show. A favorite among Herd fans young and old, free holiday photos with Santa-Marco will be taken throughout the evening.
Students from the Campus Activities Board will host a Build-a-Bison station, where guests can purchase and stuff a holiday-themed Marco for $30 or $10 with a valid Marshall student ID.
More information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.marshall.edu/herdholiday.
Christmas parade
The 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights will descend on Huntington at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning on 4th Avenue at 12th Street and continuing to 8th Street. The parade will turn right onto 8th Street and then right onto 3rd Avenue, where it will end at Pullman Square.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial will join this year’s parade as the Grand Marshal, along with other Huntington Police Department officers. There will be a contest for best float, and all floats must be outfitted with Christmas lights.
Candy will be shared with children along the parade route, and attendees also can stay warm inside before or after the parade at Huntington’s Kitchen, located at 911 3rd Ave., which will offer free hot chocolate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chef Marty Emerson will host a hot chocolate bar for children of all ages. Free hot chocolate provided by Walmart will also be given out by Southside Sliders during the parade.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the lobby of the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Huntington immediately following the parade for free photos and candy canes.
A visit with Buddy
Smiling’s his favorite! The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater will offer “Hot Cocoa with Buddy the Elf” this weekend, in honor of “Elf the Musical” coming to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this summer. Buddy and his friends will be ready to party at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View on Saturday, Dec. 7 during three sessions at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
The event will feature snacks, crafts, storytime with Buddy, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.
Tickets are $20 per child and can be purchased online at www.ghprd.org by clicking the HART logo at the bottom of the screen. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
Dancing for a cause
“Christmas with a Cause,” will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Jean C. Stephens Auditorium in Huntington City Hall.
Attendees can arrive ready to be put in the mood with holiday classics such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “March of the Toy Soldiers” and many more performed by Tri-State dancers.
Dance schools participating in this year’s performance include Elite Dance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, Bridget’s Dance Academy, The Art Center and Nancy’s School of Dance.
Tickets are available at the dance schools and at the door for $15 per ticket. Proceeds from the show will go to Hospice of Huntington.
Reason for the season
First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road in South Point, Ohio, presents a free event, “The Journey to Bethlehem,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 8. The guided tours, which are primarily indoors, start every 15 minutes and take about 20 minutes to complete. Live animals, including a camel, will be featured on Dec. 6 and 7. Light refreshments will be served after each tour.
In nearby Putnam County, all are welcome to Word of Light Community Church’s yearly re-enactment of the Nativity story at the Hurricane Wave Pool in Hurricane, West Virginia. Attendees will be served hot chocolate and cookies and wrapped in warm blankets as they sit on bales of hay and experience the story of our Savior’s birth.