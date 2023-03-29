Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, Wilson Fairchild and the Buckin'B Bull Ride have joined the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.
Yung Gravy will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., while Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Buckin' B Bull Ride concert will be Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for both Young Gravy and the Buckin'B Bull Ride will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.
"We are thrilled with the additions of Yung Gravy, Wilson Fairchild, and the Buckin' B Bull Ride to complete the 2023 Lineup," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a news release. "We feel these announced acts round out an amazing lineup, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of WV!"
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is Aug. 10-19.
