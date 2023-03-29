The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Yung Gravy will perform at the West Virginia State Fair on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, Wilson Fairchild and the Buckin'B Bull Ride have joined the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.

Yung Gravy will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., while Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Buckin' B Bull Ride concert will be Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

