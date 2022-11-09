FOSTER — A grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency will provide Boone County with $375,000 per bus to purchase three fully electric school buses.
The grant will also permit the county $20,000 to spend per bus on charging infrastructure.
Around 30 school districts applied for the grant, and Boone County was one of three districts accepted.
It is currently undecided which three routes the buses will originally run.
Boone County Schools Director of Transportation Brian Linville said the county is currently deciding on the brand of bus they will purchase.
“We hope to decide fairly soon. I do not know how long the manufacturers will take to get the buses to us. I am hoping to have them within a year, but it could be longer,” said Linville.
The electric school buses are currently expected to operate on around 120-130 miles per charge.
“This is big for Boone County Schools and Boone County in general. These buses are 100% electric, which means no diesel fuel, no DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) and no motor oil. Those items are some of the largest expenses for a school district, and to wipe those out for three routes is huge. Plus, the buses are free to us. This is a win-win situation all around,” concluded Linville.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.