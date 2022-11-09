The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Boone County Schools transportation department is preparing for the county’s rollout of electric school buses.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

FOSTER — A grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency will provide Boone County with $375,000 per bus to purchase three fully electric school buses.

The grant will also permit the county $20,000 to spend per bus on charging infrastructure.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

