HURRICANE — About 800 meal boxes were distributed to Putnam County students on Friday. May 8, at Hurricane High School and George Washington Middle School.
The boxes were handed out with help from Putnam County Schools employee volunteers, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia National Guard.
To ensure students in need continue to receive food during the summer months, the Summer 2020 Backpack Buddy Program is now taking applications. Families that sign up will receive meal boxes mailed to their homes various times throughout the summer, beginning in mid-June and continuing until the start of the new school year.
The electronic application is open through Friday, May 15. Visit the Putnam County Schools Facebook page for a link.
— The Putnam Herald