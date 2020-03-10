LESAGE — Corbin Fenton utilized Monday’s beautiful weather to his advantage on the golf course.
The 80-year-old shot a 74 at Riviera Country Club on Monday. Witnesses were Jerry Johnson and Charlie McClarin.
LESAGE — Corbin Fenton utilized Monday’s beautiful weather to his advantage on the golf course.
The 80-year-old shot a 74 at Riviera Country Club on Monday. Witnesses were Jerry Johnson and Charlie McClarin.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.