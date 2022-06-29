CHARLESTON — Over the past decade, West Virginia has evolved into a destination for craft-beer enthusiasts. Microbreweries have popped up all over the state, including Bad Shepherd Brewery, Greenbrier Valley Brewing, The Peddler and Big Timber — just to name a few. Now, you can add another name to that list: Fife Street Brewing.
The new brewery and restaurant opened its doors in March on Charleston’s Summers Street. In addition to house-brewed beers, the brewery serves up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
“We love sports, and my husband, Derek, always wanted to own a sports bar,” said Lisa Godwin, co-owner of Fife Street Brewing. “I never wanted to have anything to do with a sports bar because I didn’t want to be involved in hard liquor. One day in 2019, my husband and I were visiting Green Bench Brewing in St. Petersburg, Florida, and I told him that if he ever wanted to open a brewery, I would be OK with that. So that was our start.”
Together, the Godwins are 70% owners of the establishment and have two business partners — Jody Driggs and Josh Dodd.
“Our first step was to find a location,” Godwin said. “Parking was an issue on the East End and someone told us about this location, which used to be Fife Street Shoe Repair. We started construction on December 28 of 2021, and it was totally completed around May 18. We had our soft opening on May 19 and a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27.”
After securing a location, it was time to find a brewer.
“We put out an ad, and we had over 50 responses in the middle of the pandemic,” Godwin said. “Around October 2020, we started our search. So we did Zoom meetings and arranged to try their beers. We eventually found our brewer in Gil Peterson, who is originally from Northern Michigan. He has been the head brewer in Fairhope, Alabama. He and his wife just moved down here last June and they love the area.
“We bought a one-barrel system and placed it in our buddy’s garage operating as a home brewer for a while just to give people an opportunity to taste our beer,” Godwin said. “He has been instrumental in helping us set up the brewery, because he’s not just a brewer, but he’s good with his hands.”
The brewery’s current offerings include a small variety of beers that pay tribute to the city of Charleston. These include the Charleston Beer golden ale ($5), The Charlie West Coast IPA ($6), and Summer Street Wheat ($6). The Chuck’s P-51 Porter ($6) is named for Chuck Yeager. There are also seasonal brews like the WVee Heavy ($7) which carries a Scottish strong ale carrying the wallop of 7.8% ABV.
Fife Street Brewing has a food menu that centers around their “Elevated Grilled Cheese” sandwiches. The “Black Friday’’ ($14) features roast turkey, spinach and muenster cheese and is served with cranberry mayo. There’s also the Street Corn ($12), which includes a crunchy street corn salad, with pepperjack cheese and white cheddar on white bread served with a house-made chimichurri. There are also salads like the Fife Street Salad ($8) which has tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and red onion served on a bed of spinach. For fruit lovers, there’s the Watermelon Salad ($8), with watermelon, green apple, avocado, red onion, lime juice and cilantro. Snacks include Kimchi Buffalo Chicken Dip ($9) and Meat & Cheese board ($14).
“I give kudos to our general manager John Query for helping us put our menu together. He’s been in the restaurant business all of his life,” Godwin said. “We wanted to complement the other restaurants in the area. We didn’t want to directly compete with anyone. No one else has specialty grilled cheeses in town. Each sandwich has one or two ingredients that elevate it. We also have some vegetarian and vegan options on our menu.”
Fife Street Brewing is located at 180 Summers St. in Charleston. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week. Cash, ApplePay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For a full menu, visit https://fifestreetbrewing.com/. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fifestreetbrewing.