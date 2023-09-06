HUNTINGTON — You can’t steal something that’s free, but Bailey Fisher’s spot up free kick from just outside of Ohio’s 18-yard box was all Marshall needed to sneak away with a 1-0 victory over the Bobcats Thursday evening in college soccer at Hoops Family Field.
Not to be outdone, sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth made a season-high nine saves against 18 Ohio shots, walking away with her third clean sheet in four games. She’s allowed just one goal this year.
“Bailey with a fantastic strike again but I think they are all looking at her tonight,” head coach Michael Swan said, gesturing toward Wolgemuth after the contest.
Marshall improved to 3-0-1 on the young season and matched its regular season win total from 2022 just four matches into the year, Swan’s fourth at the helm of the program.
“It’s chemistry and determination,” Swan said. “You get that winning feeling and it‘s contagious throughout the group. Gutsy performances tonight from our group.”
It was the second time Fisher scored on a free kick this season and all three of the Hurricane, West Virginia, native’s goals this season have gone on to be game winners. Her kick, a right-foot rocket, easily got past the outstretched arms of Celeste Sloma and gave the Thundering Herd an advantage in the 48th minute.
Marshall had an early advantage in shots taken, 5-2 over the Bobcats but couldn’t finish off opportunities in the attacking third with two attempts from Fisher and one each from Abi Hugh, Ada Clare Tempert and Madison Townes.
Ohio (2-1-1) evened up that category on the scoresheet with a late offensive push after subbing five players into the game in the first half, two of which proved to be an immediate spark.
In a span of four minutes, the Bobcats placed three shots on goal, two from Shae Robertson and another from Aubrey Rea, but all three were saved by Wolgemuth who went to the ground to stop two of those.
The Bobcats amped up the offensive pressure in the final 15 minutes of each half, stacking chances against the Herd’s keeper, who said she felt as if time was creeping by late in each period.
“Sometimes in soccer, 45 minutes will breeze by but those last 15 minutes I’d look at the clock and it would be 10 seconds gone by every time,” Wolgemuth said. “I was thankful to get through it and our defense did amazing. There were so many opportunities that they had that could’ve been goals but a player got in the way.”
Anna Burchett put Wolgemuth to the test around five minutes later when the Marshall sophomore made her fourth save of the half on six total shot attempts from Ohio, which had handily outshot its opponents 57-24 in three matches.
Eve Berish nearly tied the contest in the 70th minutes but Wolgemuth tipped the ball just high enough to send it over the crossbar and preserved the lead. It was her fifth save of the match. She finished with nine.
“You don’t stand and talk to your team and single out players but tonight she was special,” Swan said. “She’s been special all season but it’s about what you do in between the lines and pretty much every player that stepped on put their body on the line against a physical team who is going to be really good in the MAC.”
The match was the first of five straight home contests for Marshall, which returns home at 1 p.m. Monday to face Gardner-Webb.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
