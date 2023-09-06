The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — You can’t steal something that’s free, but Bailey Fisher’s spot up free kick from just outside of Ohio’s 18-yard box was all Marshall needed to sneak away with a 1-0 victory over the Bobcats Thursday evening in college soccer at Hoops Family Field.

Not to be outdone, sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth made a season-high nine saves against 18 Ohio shots, walking away with her third clean sheet in four games. She’s allowed just one goal this year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

