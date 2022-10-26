BEALSVILLE, Ohio — Five touchdown passes from Brady Green and five sacks from Easton Moore allowed No. 8 Van to cruise on the road at Beallsville (OH).
Although Van’s power running might be their strength, coach Mark Agosti spoke on the importance of finding a passing game at this point in the season. “We’re not a team that’s going to throw it 30 times a game; that’s just not who we are, but we’re trying to develop the ability to toss it around a little bit to keep teams from stacking inside and stopping us.”
Van went into halftime with a 54-8 lead.
The Bulldog defense continued their forced turnover streak, securing three fumble recoveries in the game.
As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 242 yards and five touchdowns.
In addition to Easton Moore’s five sacks, he caught two touchdowns and rushed for one as well.
Byron Stewart, Jason Massey, Brady Green, Gavin Branham and Jax Mccarty also scored touchdowns during the contest.
Agosti spoke on his team’s upcoming road test at Buffalo. “I like where we’re at and the attitude of our kids. I’m looking forward to going over Friday night and seeing if we can compete with them.”
Additionally, he praised the Van community for their overwhelming support during the Bulldogs road stretch.
“We travelled four hours up there to play and I think we had more fans in the stands than they did,” he said. “We’re not a big community up here, but man, they get behind these boys.”
