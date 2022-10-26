The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221012-cvn-van.jpg

Van defeats Mountview 8-7 on a late touchdown from Byron Stewart.

 Submitted photo

BEALSVILLE, Ohio — Five touchdown passes from Brady Green and five sacks from Easton Moore allowed No. 8 Van to cruise on the road at Beallsville (OH).

Although Van’s power running might be their strength, coach Mark Agosti spoke on the importance of finding a passing game at this point in the season. “We’re not a team that’s going to throw it 30 times a game; that’s just not who we are, but we’re trying to develop the ability to toss it around a little bit to keep teams from stacking inside and stopping us.”



