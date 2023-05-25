Volunteer and Army veteran Kayla Brown attaches names to flags for the Lawrence County Flags of Honor display at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with “The Moving Wall,” a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday in Ironton.
Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes Directors Cami Gaffney, left, and Jerry Elliott check out the “The Moving Wall,” a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with the Lawrence County Flags of Honor on Thursday in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Members of Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes install flags for Lawrence County Flags of Honor at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes President James McGuire installs flags for Lawrence County Flags of Honor at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Volunteer and Army veteran Kayla Brown attaches names to flags for the Lawrence County Flags of Honor display at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Volunteer and Army veteran Kayla Brown attaches names to flags for the Lawrence County Flags of Honor display at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with “The Moving Wall,” a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday in Ironton.
Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes Directors Cami Gaffney, left, and Jerry Elliott check out the “The Moving Wall,” a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with the Lawrence County Flags of Honor on Thursday in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Members of Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes install flags for Lawrence County Flags of Honor at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes President James McGuire installs flags for Lawrence County Flags of Honor at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Lawrence County Flags of Honor and "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial are installed at the Ironton Youth Soccer Fields on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
Volunteer and Army veteran Kayla Brown attaches names to flags for the Lawrence County Flags of Honor display at the Ironton Youth Soccer Field with "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ironton.
IRONTON — Memorial Day events and observances got underway ahead of the weekend.
Opening ceremonies for the Lawrence County Flags of Honor, the Moving Wall and the Vietnam War Memorial took place Thursday evenng at Ironton’s Youth Soccer Fields, followed by Navy Night at Ironton Riverfront Park.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.