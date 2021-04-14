HOLDEN — A symbolic “Donate Life” flag-raising ceremony in honor of National Donate Life Month, which is observed every April, was held at the Logan Regional Medical Center Life Services Center building at Holden Road late Tuesday morning.
A host of employees from LRMC, including interim CEO Vickie Demers, along with organ transplant recipients and Jessica Wheeler from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), were on hand for the event. Wheeler said the whole point of National Donate Life Month is to bring awareness to the importance of organ, tissue, and cornea donation.
Wheeler cited some of the statistics out of Logan in 2020.
“Just last year, as everybody knows, we were in a pandemic,” Wheeler said. “We were all struggling with the changes that were coming up in our communities, but Logan was able to save the lives of two people through organ donation. They enhanced the lives of 825 individuals through tissue donation, and they gave the gift of sight of up to 20 people through cornea donation. You guys, without you all, our mission of healing and saving lives through donation would not be possible.”
The flag was raised by BJ Gardner, a recipient of cornea transplants, and Charles Hopson, a recipient of a kidney transplant. Gardner briefly addressed the assembled crowd with his own experience.
“I struggled for about 15 years with bad eyes and found out that I needed to have two cornea transplants,” Gardner said. “It really saved my life. If you’re going through trouble and need anything, just get it done, and I urge everybody to be an organ donor because it really could help anybody that needs it.”
According to Wheeler, West Virginia is one of the lowest designated states for organ donation, at only 35% of the state’s population. For more information about registering to become an organ donor, visit www.registerme.org. Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.
The last time the same flag-raising ceremony was held was in 2019; 2020 was skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.