Pregnant women are at risk for serious complications from the influenza (flu), yet influenza vaccination can protect both pregnant mothers and their babies from flu and flu-related complications.
Flu vaccination can reduce a pregnant woman’s risk of getting sick from flu and can protect her baby from flu for several months after birth, making flu vaccination an important part of maternal health.
Severe illness from flu is more likely to occur in pregnant women than those who are not pregnant. Pregnant women are more prone to severe complications from flu, resulting in hospitalizations and even death due to the changes in their immune system, heart, and lungs that occur during pregnancy. Pregnant women who contract flu also have a higher risk of serious problems such as premature labor and delivery.
If you are pregnant, a flu shot is recommended during any trimester of pregnancy. The flu vaccine should ideally be given before the end of October, but vaccination throughout the entire flu season is encouraged. In the United States, the flu season typically occurs between October to May.
The inactivated flu vaccine is safe for pregnant women and their unborn children and can be given during any trimester. Postpartum and breast-feeding women can also receive it. Maternal flu vaccination is recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been safely given to millions of pregnant women over the past four decades.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Since the flu vaccine cannot be given to children less than six months of age, family members, caregivers, and close contacts of infants can also help to prevent the spread of flu to infants by getting the flu shot themselves.
In West Virginia, adults can get flu vaccination at their doctor’s office, local health departments, community health centers, and at pharmacies.
For more information about flu vaccination for pregnant women, visit: www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/pregnant.htm.