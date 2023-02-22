MADISON — A forest fire behind Scott High School in West Madison caused an early dismissal of Scott High and Madison Middle schools last Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Scott administrators notified the School Board of their concerns with the fire burning behind the school.
Superintendent Matt Riggs said the situation was assessed, and the concern lay within the possibility of smoke entering the ventilation system and becoming hazardous to students and staff.
Both schools dismissed at noon.
“It was really just a precautionary measure,” said Riggs.
No injuries to students or staff were recorded during the incident.
Both schools returned to their normal schedules on the following day, when heavy rain moved in, creating a different problem in the region.
After several days of flooding, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Sunday for Boone and surrounding counties saying that, “Despite the heavy rainfall Thursday, particularly in central and southern West Virginia, a combination of dry and windy conditions could still create an elevated risk of fire spread this afternoon into early this evening. Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 30 and 35%, with sustained southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, and gusts of 20 to 25 mph.”
Residents were advised to use caution handling machinery, cigarettes, or matches.
“If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to the statement.
Rain returned to the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, today and Thursday.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
