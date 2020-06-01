Essential reporting in volatile times.

20200602-hds-dye.jpg
Pat Dye

AUBURN, Ala. — Pat Dye, head coach of the Auburn University football team from the 1981 season through the 1992 season, died Monday.

Dye, 80, was hospitalized in recent weeks for complications regarding his kidney functions. The coach had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Dye led Auburn to Southeastern Conference championships in 1983, 1987, 1988 and 1989. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his coaching successes at East Carolina University, the University of Wyoming and Auburn, Dye was an All-American player at the University of Georgia.

