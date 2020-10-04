RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Former Fairland High School runners Jessica Price, McKenna Pannell and Bethany Hamilton finished first, second and third, respectively, at the University of Rio Grande Invitational cross country meet.
Price, a former Shawnee State star and the only unattached athlete in the 45-runner field, finished first in a time of 19:34.
Shawnee State University edged West Virginia University-Tech for the title among the five competing teams. The Bears finished with 46 points, while the Golden Bears tallied 49 points.
Asbury University took third place with 63 points.
Darcy Williams ran to a 41st place finish as the University of Rio Grande’s lone representative in the women’s division of the Rio Grande Classic, Saturday afternoon, at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
Williams, a freshman from Wellston, Ohio, completed the 5k course in a time of 26:40.