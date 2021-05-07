HUNTINGTON -- Former Marshall University linebacker Neville Hewitt visited the Tennessee Titans on Friday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the former Miami Dolphin and New York Jet was in Nashville to meet with Titans officials.
Hewitt, 28, played in 2014 and 2015 at Marshall, where he recorded 208 tackles, 13 for losses, 7.5 sacks and one interception. The native of Conyers, Georgia, signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent and played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting two.
After three seasons with the Dolphins, Hewitt signed with the Jets where he started 32 of 44 games and made 248 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Hewitt turned in his best season in 2020 when he started all 16 games and finished with 134 tackles, which ranked eighth in the NFL. He played in 99 percent of the Jets defensive snaps.
The Titans are seeking stability at linebacker. Tennessee has 15 linebackers in camp, having signed seven free agents and drafting Texas Christian University's Garret Wallow in the fifth round last week.