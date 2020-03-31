HUNTINGTON — Logan Grass probably will always wonder what might have been, but will focus on what will be.
The Mercyhurst University and former Huntington High School wrestler was a strong contender for a NCAA Division II national championship and All-America honors when COVID-19 ended his season and career.
He and his team were in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the national tournament March 12 when they were told the event had been canceled.
Mercyhurst qualified six wrestlers for the meet, but only one was a senior — Grass.
“It was just me who was done,” Grass said. “The other guys did a good job putting their feelings aside and comforting me.”
Grass was seeded fourth at 165 pounds. The top eight made the All-American team. Mercyhurst’s coach Mike Wehler said no official certificate or designation is needed to let the country know how good Grass is.
“Logan is and always will be an All-American,” Wehler said. “He has carried many of us through his journey of a career and we have enjoyed it immensely and cheered for him for the top-notch person he is. He has handled this tough situation with class.”
The NCAA considered offering an extra year of eligibility to all athletes, but settled on just those who participated in spring sports.
Grass, a fifth-year senior, said even though he loves the sport he likely wouldn’t have accepted the opportunity to wrestle next year.
“My body is run down,” Grass said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was 5.”
Grass instead will focus on a degree in physical therapy. He has been accepted into West Virginia University’s graduate program, which he hopes to begin in June.
Still, Grass would have liked to have had one more chance at a national title.
“It will sting for a while,” said Grass, a three-time West Virginia Class AAA state champion. “It didn’t seem real. It still doesn’t. There are a lot of emotions that go with it, but life moves on. All the other guys’ dreams were postponed, too. We have to try to get past it. All the hard works helps you carry on. Sports really prepares you for life.”
Grass said he hates to see his wrestling career end, although he anticipates coaching at some point.
The former Highlander star offered advice to current athletes in any sport.
“Cherish every moment,” Grass said. “Take it all in. Stop and take it all in. It goes by so quickly.”