JULIAN, W.Va. — A former coal mining site straddling Boone and Lincoln counties will provide 3,000 acres for what investors and organizers are calling the erection of the State of West Virginia’s largest solar farm.
SEVA WV intends to partner with the State of West Virginia and the Boone and Lincoln county economic development authorities.
“West Virginia is pleased to be a partner with SEVA WV. Mrs. Corley (Devanna Corley, president of SEVA Inc.) and her team have been relentless in their efforts to make this project a reality. The State of West Virginia looks forward to supporting this very important project that will have a dynamic impact in Boone and Lincoln counties and beyond,” Gov. Jim Justice said via a press release. “The State of West Virginia welcomes the opportunity to work with all potential investors to properly design the infrastructure that will fit the demands of today and years to follow on this and every project we undertake.”
The former mining site has drawn interest from multiple manufacturers in recent years but there have been no commitments.
In October 2020, Justice held a press conference at the former mining facility to announce a $39 million State of West Virginia investment into a bridge, intersection and access road to the site, which officials hoped would attract suitors for the property.
Today, that construction and installation are in motion but not yet complete.
According to the press release, the overall development includes 5,800 acres, of which 3,000 will be developed. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism and hospitality venues.
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “I am pleased by the continued investments in our communities and will work with SEVA WV to further economic development opportunities across the Mountain State.”
Corley said there is an opportunity for both an economic and educational impact in southern West Virginia.
“I am inspired by the blank canvas presented in Boone and Lincoln counties,” she said. “There is a real opportunity to bring new business, grow population, develop tourism, and teach our children about the importance of renewable energy.”
Corley added, “Like Senator Manchin, SEVA supports a diversity of energy policies, this includes renewables such as solar and wind as well as coal and natural gas, which West Virginia markets on a global scale.”
Lincoln County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Tommy Adkins spoke about the potential impact of the project.
“The Lincoln County Economic Development Authority is excited about the development of Rock Creek Development Park and what it means for our people. We are proud to partner with the Boone County Development Authority and SEVA WV. This project will be a major impact for all of southern West Virginia and will be life changing for the citizens of Boone and Lincoln counties.”
A formal project announcement was scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 4 at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center in Julian.