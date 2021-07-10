HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell Midland High School pitcher Madison Jeffrey is one of at least three West Virginia University baseball players hoping to hear his name called during the Major League Baseball Draft.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, with the first round, compensation round and competitive balance round A for a total of 36 selections. None of the WVU players, including pitchers Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert, is prognosticated to be selected that high. All, however, could go on Monday, which features rounds two through 10, or Tuesday, which features rounds 11 through 40. The Draft continues at 1 p.m., Monday. At noon Tuesday, the third day begins and includes rounds 11 through 20.
“I’m expecting to hear my name called,” said Jeffrey, a hard-throwing right-handed reliever. “I’ve talked to scouts from 22 different teams. We’ll see what happens.”
Jeffrey went 2-2 with a 6.75 earned run average this season. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound junior, though, stumbled through two difficult outings, one against Oklahoma, the other vs. Coastal Carolina, that inflated his ERA.
Jeffrey pitched for the Morgantown-based West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League this summer, hoping to boost his stock. He went 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in nine games and nine innings. He allowed 10 hits, struck out 16 and walked seven. Opponents batted .231.
Jeffrey, who throws 97 mph, almost certainly would be picked under previous Draft rules, which included 40 rounds from 2012 through 2019. The event features unlimited rounds until it was cut to 50 in 1998. The 2020 Draft was trimmed to five rounds as a cost-cutting measure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf is the most-likely Mountaineer to be selected, according to sources such as MLB.com and Baseball America, which ranks the 6-7 lefthander the 231st-best draft eligible prospect in the country. Bergert, a righthander, is ranked No. 435.
One in-state player who won’t be selected is Parkersburg South High School first baseman and WVU commit Grant Hussey, who withdrew from the Draft.
The Pittsburgh Pirates own the No. 1 pick and widely are expected to select Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California. The Cincinnati Reds own three of the top 35 selections, picking at Nos. 17, 30 and 35.
MLB Network and ESPN will televise the first day of the Draft. The second and third days may be heard via MLB.com.