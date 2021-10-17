NEW BOSTON, OHIO “There’s so many people out there that have no clue that this happened,” said Al Oliver, Portsmouth, Ohio native and former Pittsburgh Pirate. On September 1, 1971 in front of 11,278 fans in Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium, the Pirates took to the field with Oliver at (1B), Roberto Clemente (RF), Jackie Hernandez (SS), Willie Stargell (LF), Rennie Stenett (2B), Gene Clines (CF), Dave Cash (3B), Manny Sanguillen (C) and Dock Ellis (P) becoming the first all African American/African Latino starting lineup in Major League Baseball history.
Oliver lives in New Boston, Ohio, which borders Portsmouth, a destination of scouts of multiple sports in the 1960s that came to watch Oliver’s various skills. 2021 provides another great 50th anniversary for Oliver with the Pirates 1971 World Series Championship. “Naturally winning the World Series really topped the whole season for us, and I give the Pirates a lot of credit. They was one team that always signed Latin and Black Players. They were real big on that,” Oliver said. Cash, Sanguillen and Oliver recently went back to Pittsburgh and were joined by Roberto Clemente Jr. to celebrate the Black lineup game and have a panel discussion. Clines is the only other starter still alive, from the memorable game against the cross state rival Philadelphia Phillies, the last team in the NL to hire a Black player, which club officials said they had a commitment in resolving.
“In the second or third inning is when I realized it,” Oliver said, of Pittsburgh manager Danny Murtaugh’s lineup. “Jackie Robinson deserved it, but this 1971 team should be right behind him,” Oliver said of the lineup’s significance, adding, “The best quote that I’ve heard, ‘we just decided to give the white players a day off.’”
Like he did countless times throughout his 18 year MLB career, Oliver had a great game going 2 for 4, and collecting an RBI to put the Pirates on top in the first inning, in Pittsburgh’s 10-7 win. “Bob Robertson did not play first base that night and I did. So that was unusual. Usually I would have been in centerfield. That night Danny Murtaugh wanted to give me a night off and put Gene Clines out there.” Oliver said the Pirates regular starting lineup already consisted of seven Black players.
Oliver hit a three run home run 35 days later in Game 4, as the Pirates knocked off the San Francisco Giants in four games (3-1) in winning the 1971 National League Championship Series. Pittsburgh was up against a very tough opponent in the World Series. Baltimore was playing in their third consecutive World Series and were the reigning champion having defeated the Reds in 1970. It was also The Orioles third consecutive year of winning over 100 games in the regular season, averaging 106 regular season wins from 1969-1971.
Game 4 in Pittsburgh became the first World Series game played at night. The home team won every game until Pittsburgh beat the Orioles in Baltimore in Game 7. Oliver delivered key hits and played solid defense, and his teammate, Clemente, became the first Spanish speaking MVP in World Series history. Pirates/Giants II happened eight years later with the same outcome. Kenova’s Don Robinson won Game 2 for the Pirates 1979 team that also won the World Series over Baltimore in seven games. That was the Pirates fifth, and last World Series championship.
The feared hitter from Portsmouth was the NL batting champion and RBI champion in 1982, when he hit .331, had 204 hits, 22 home runs and 109 RBI. Oliver’s a seven time All-Star, and three time Silver Slugger Award winner. His MLB totals include batting over .300 11 seasons, 58th in hits with 2743, 100th in RBI with 1,326, and he has the same career .303 batting average as “Hit King” Pete Rose. With those numbers much as been written about why Oliver hasn’t been inducted into Cooperstown. “I told my kids, why don’t we call this whole Hall Of Fame thing to a halt. I’m not a self promoter.”
Oliver quit playing football after his freshman year at Portsmouth High School to concentrate on basketball and baseball. As a Portsmouth Trojan, Oliver didn’t dream of playing MLB. “Well actually basketball was my favorite sport, and still is. I wasn’t even thinking about playing professional
baseball. I had already signed a basketball scholarship to go to Kent State University. Dad really wanted me to go to college to get an education. But the Pirates, I went to one of their camps in Salem, Virginia.” Oliver signed with the Pirates organization in 1964, and as they say, ‘the rest is history.’ The multi sport star acknowledged, “I picked the right sport.”
When Oliver was a forward for Portsmouth HS, a teammate on the hardwood, Larry Hisle, was another future MLB All-Star. Hisle began 1971 with the Phillies, but had been sent to AAA Eugene (Oregon) and missed the historic game on September 1, before being called back to Philadelphia that month. Hisle also turned down basketball offers, his from the University of Cincinnati, and Ohio State University in favor of signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s historic first draft in 1965. Trivia buffs may recall Hisle as the first player in MLB history to make a plate appearance as a designated hitter in a Spring Training game on March 6, 1973. He was the AL RBI champion in 1977.
This is another milestone year for Oliver because he’ll be 75 on October 14, and some friends are celebrating 75 also. The chance of three Scioto Countians born seven months apart becoming MLB All-Stars might be a good math solving problem for students. That happened when Gene Tenace from Valley High School, just 11 miles north of Portsmouth High School in Lucasville, was drafted in 1965 by the Kansas City Athletics, and won three consecutive World Series in 1972, 1973 and 1974 after the Athletics moved to Oakland. Tenace was born four days before Oliver, and turned 75 on October 10. “We played on the same Junior American Legion team,” Oliver said of the threesome. Hisle was born 7 months later and will be 75 on May 5. The trio have a Toronto connection since Oliver played for the Blue Jays, Tenace was Toronto’s manager, and Hisle has World Series rings from 1992, and 1993, as the Blue Jays hitting coach.
Oliver’s son, Aaron Oliver has the distinction of catching the first touchdown pass in Big 12 Conference history. He was a four-year letterman and three year starter for Texas A &M University, and on the Aggies 1998 Big 12 Championship team. “It’s in or genes,” Oliver said, of his families athletic ability, adding that along with his sons and grandsons, that his brother and father were good athletes. Al Oliver’s grandson, Ty Oliver, graduated from Marshall University this year, and lives in Portsmouth.
In 1992 Oliver became the first baseball coach at Shawnee State University in his hometown, and lead the team for two years. “I enjoyed coaching,” Oliver said. Four years ago Oliver became a Baptist minister. “I was a deacon prior to that for about 23 years.” Oliver’s grandfather, father and brother were also deacons. “He (God) called me. That’s something you just don’t do. Say I want to be a minister, and you get up there and start bringing a message. And I think the thing that helped me there, or helped to lead me there was because I’m a motivational speaker. I’ve been doing that, 25, 30 years. And so I think that was part of the fact the man upstairs felt that maybe it was time for me to move upward.” Oliver doesn’t pastor a church and said that he would liked to be asked more often to preach and do public speaking. He said if anyone is interested they may call 740-710-6874.
Even though Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB in 1947, several years before various Civil Rights Acts became law in the 1950s and 1960s, America was on a slower pace when Oliver started school in the early fifties. “My first six years I went to Washington Grade School, which was a all Black school. Back in those days there was segregation everywhere.” Even after signing to play professional baseball as a teenager, racial issues were still sputtering along. “Once I started playing professional baseball most of the Minor League teams for the Pirates were in the South. And so that is when you run into the problem of racism.” Oliver said while in the Minor Leagues, in many cities Black players were not allowed to stay in hotels and motels. He said that Black players were hosted by people in their homes in those cities. Oliver said he didn’t experience racial problems in Pittsburgh.
“I’m just glad that I’ve had a blessed life. I lost my parents when I was young. It’s been a very interesting life that I had to go through. Mother (Sallie) had told Dad (Albert), when I was like three or four years old, that Junior, because you know I was named after my dad, was going to be a ball player. She didn’t know what sport. She just saw something in me.”