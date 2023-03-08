The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

baseball reunite.jpg

From left, Nathan Kuhn, Peyton Brown and Isaac Miller — all former Scott Skyhawks baseball players — reunited on the diamond during a series between Salem University and Fairmont State.

 Submitted photo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — Three members of Scott’s historic 2019 state tournament team shared the diamond again, this time at the collegiate level, during a four-game series between Fairmont State and Salem University that started at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Feb. 18.

Nathan Kuhn provided Skyhawk representation for Salem, as Isaac Miller and Peyton Brown suited up for Fairmont State.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him @mbrittonhdmedia on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you