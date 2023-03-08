NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — Three members of Scott’s historic 2019 state tournament team shared the diamond again, this time at the collegiate level, during a four-game series between Fairmont State and Salem University that started at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Feb. 18.
Nathan Kuhn provided Skyhawk representation for Salem, as Isaac Miller and Peyton Brown suited up for Fairmont State.
Miller started the first game of the series as a left fielder, and he saw playing time in three of the four games.
Brown, who’s now pitching out of the bullpen, took the mound for two-and-a-half innings, where he gave up no runs and only one hit.
Kuhn started all four games; he saw action as a right fielder and also a designated hitter.
Salem secured three wins throughout the four-game series.
Brett Kuhn was Scott’s head coach during the 2019 season, and he said it was exciting to see some of his former players reunite for a game at the college level.
“To get to Fairmont State and Salem this particular year, all three of them have really had a windy road to get there,” said Kuhn. “They’ve all had some obstacles in their way, but they’ve continued to fight and battle and represent Scott High School. Even though you graduate, once you’re a Skyhawk, you’re always a Skyhawk.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.