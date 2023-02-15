FORT GAY — Fort Gay water system customers in Wayne County were still under a “do not consume” advisory Wednesday evening, over 48 hours after the warning was first issued.
Fort Gay Water Works said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon it was still waiting on results of sampling conducted Monday.
Water samples were sent to a West Virginia American Water laboratory since there were water quality issues identified in the samples, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Issued at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the “do not consume” advisory applies to all uses except toilet flushing and fire protection.
Fort Gay Water Works asked all customers to flush their water heaters, suggesting turning on a hot water faucet fully open for 30 to 40 minutes. The water works said customers wouldn’t be charged for the extra water.
The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management, which announced the advisory Monday, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday or Wednesday.
Water buffaloes were available as of Wednesday afternoon at Fort Gay Town Hall at 3407 Wayne St. in Fort Gay. Customers must bring their own containers, DHHR spokeswoman Allison C. Adler said, citing Wayne County emergency management.
The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health received sample results that did not conclusively indicate a source of contamination, so repeat samples were taken, Adler said late Wednesday afternoon.
When asked what water quality issues were identified in the samples, Adler said nothing unusual was identified in them.
“We are hopeful to get the expedited testing back soon and will make a determination as to next steps at that time,” Adler said in an email.
Adler said there were initial reports of a diesel-type odor, and that the source of odor and potential contamination are unknown. The Wayne County Emergency Management Office cited possible petroleum contaminants in the water system in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
Adler declined to say what the potential contaminants were.
The U.S. Coast Guard performed an investigation and determined there is no ongoing risk of contamination, according to Adler, who added that no spills were reported.
The state Department of Environmental Protection said it inspected local gas stations to check for any leaks that may have been a source and that no leaks were detected.
The Fort Gay Water Works said Wednesday afternoon it was flushing lines and refilling tanks to enable continued flushing.
The water works said it has an alert system to send out texts when any water alerts are issued or lifted. Anyone who wishes to be included on the alert should contact Andrea or Annie at 304-648-5246, the water works said.
The advisory issued Monday at 10:30 a.m. affects 1,685 customers.
Adler said water issues occurring in Fort Gay and East Palestine, Ohio, where the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals has prompted environmental health concerns, are not related. Adler noted the communities draw from separate water supplies — the Big Sandy and Ohio rivers, respectively.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
