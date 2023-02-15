The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — Fort Gay water system customers in Wayne County were still under a “do not consume” advisory Wednesday evening, over 48 hours after the warning was first issued.

Fort Gay Water Works said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon it was still waiting on results of sampling conducted Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

