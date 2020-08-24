MASON, West Virginia -- Steve Fox of Barboursville won medalist honors at the West Virginia Senior Amateur Match Play qualifier at Riverside Golf Club.
Fox shot a bogey-free, 3-under-par, 67, Monday to win the title. He and defending champion Jim Grimmett automatically advances.
Sixteen of the 60 players qualified for the championship bracket.
Pat Carter of Huntington finished second, one stroke behind Fox. Tim Mount of Huntington shot even-par, 70, to finish third. Harold Payne of Hurricane tied for fourth with a 1-over, 71. Mitch Roush of Mason was 13th and Pat Clay for Barboursville 14th.