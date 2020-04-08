FRANCIS LEE WALLACE, 78, of Grayson, Ky., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born January 16, 1942, in Huntington, a son of the late Luther and Ruth Smith Wallace. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Wallace, and a brother, Don Wallace. He was a meat cutter with IGA and Save-A-Lot grocery stores. He was a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mollie Hall; a son, Scott (Melissa) Wallace of Grayson; a daughter, Leigh Ann Erickson of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; two brothers, Danny “Bo” Wallace and Harry Wallace; two sisters, Tudy Toney and Belva Jean Matthews, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace and Riley and Bailey Erickson; two nephews whom he had raised, Josh and Joe Hammer. Private graveside services will be at the Bellew Family Cemetery, Rob Lockhart, minister. Services under the direction of the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson. Online condolences at www.sparksfh.com.
FRANCIS LEE WALLACE
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.