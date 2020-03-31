This bit of news came across my desk this week and I wanted to share it with you because it is very timely, relevant and newsworthy as to what others are talking about — social distancing, getting fresh air and remaining calm.
From our WVDNR — Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia residents can enjoy a month of free fishing.
Beginning March 26 through Friday, April 24, the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents.
Anglers must practice safe social distancing.
DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways.
Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license, or a state-issued ID.
Existing license and stamp requirements for non-residents will remain in place.
All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.
This waiver of the license requirement applies only to fishing licenses.
It also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps. All requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.
I applaud our governor and the WVDNR for opening the privilege to fish to all West Virginias on our home waters free of charge.
Cabin fever and, to be honest, other inhabitants of our homes, can cause us to feel the effects of becoming stir-crazy.
Going fishing on a pretty spring day not only fills your lungs full of fresh air while the sun’s rays warm your face — it can simply recharge your soul’s batteries.
Also, fishing does not have to be expensive.
Bass boats, fly rods and waders, fish-finding electronics and expensive fishing lures are nice and, to be honest, a luxury.
For many of us, now is not the time for luxury.
Here are a few inexpensive tips to help you get fishing.
No way around it, if you want to fish, you will need line and a hook.
That is the two tools of fishing that are a barrier to entry.
Having said that, with some resourceful searching I’m betting it won’t take you long to obtain these items. (Grandpa’s basement, garage or outbuilding is where I would start)
Next, you will need a rod. If you locate a rod/reel combination in the basement, perfect.
If not, go old-school cane pole fishing.
Find a stick, bamboo shoot or anything that has a little bending ability in the tip and your gold.
My son and I went through a cane-pole phase that was a ton of fun.
We wore the bluegills and crappie out on a couple of local farm ponds.
It was so fun.
Bait — a much-needed item to ensure success while fishing.
The cool thing about bait is it can be obtained easily for free.
If your goal is to catch a fish, any fish, worms are simply hard to beat. Trout, bass, bluegill, rock bass, crappie, catfish, walleyes — they all will gladly eat a worm.
To gather a mess of worms, you either need to flip rocks, turn some garden soil over with a shovel or walk around your backyard at dark in hopes a nightcrawler is poking out of the ground. With a hook baited with a worm, throw your line in the water and you have a good a chance as any for a fun day afield.
Who knows, you may even bring home dinner.
Have fun out there — and don’t forget to wash your hands.