College basketball

QUESTION: How many games do you think Marshall men’s basketball will win this coming season?

A. 10-15

B. 16-20

C. More than 20

Visit www.herald-dispatch.com and click on the Sports tab at the top of the page to find the poll and record your vote.

COMING UP

High school football

Friday, Oct. 4

n Parkersburg South at Huntington High, 7:30 p.m.

n Riverside at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

n Capital at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

n Hurricane at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

n Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

n Gallia Academy at Fairland, 7 p.m.

n Ironton at Chesapeake, 7 p.m.

n South Point at Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

n Coal Grove at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

n Green at Symmes Valley, 7 p.m.

College football

Saturday, Oct. 5

n Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

n Texas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

n Michigan State at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

n Ohio University at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.