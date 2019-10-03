College basketball
QUESTION: How many games do you think Marshall men’s basketball will win this coming season?
A. 10-15
B. 16-20
C. More than 20
Visit www.herald-dispatch.com and click on the Sports tab at the top of the page to find the poll and record your vote.
COMING UP
High school football
Friday, Oct. 4
n Parkersburg South at Huntington High, 7:30 p.m.
n Riverside at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
n Capital at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
n Hurricane at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
n Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
n Gallia Academy at Fairland, 7 p.m.
n Ironton at Chesapeake, 7 p.m.
n South Point at Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
n Coal Grove at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
n Green at Symmes Valley, 7 p.m.
College football
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
n Texas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
n Michigan State at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
n Ohio University at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.